Bengaluru Firm’s ‘Fireflies’ Launched By SpaceX, Creating India’s First Private Satellite Constellation

Two Bengaluru-based startups, Pixxel and Digantara, have made headlines with the successful launch of their satellites, marking a significant moment for private companies in India's space sector.

Two Bengaluru-based startups, Pixxel and Digantara, have made headlines with the successful launch of their satellites, marking a significant moment for private companies in India’s space sector. The satellites were launched aboard a SpaceX rocket, demonstrating cutting-edge advancements in hyperspectral imaging and space situational awareness.

Pixxel’s Firefly Satellites: Advancing Hyperspectral Imaging

Pixxel’s three Firefly satellites are now the world’s highest-resolution commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites, offering six times the clarity of conventional systems. These satellites allow observation of the Earth in over 150 bands, enabling the capture of fine details previously invisible to standard imaging technologies.

“For the first time, a 5-meter hyperspectral is available. That is what makes it unique, not just in India, but globally,” said Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed. The startup plans to launch three more Firefly satellites within the next two months and an additional 18 in the future.

Pixxel has already secured over 60 clients, including the US National Reconnaissance Organization, Rio Tinto, British Petroleum, and India’s Union Ministry of Agriculture, all utilizing its hyperspectral data for various applications. Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), described the development as a significant leap, stating, “The advanced hyperspectral imaging capabilities of these satellites are poised to unlock new possibilities.”

Digantara’s SCOT Satellite: Enhancing Space Safety

Digantara, another trailblazer, launched the world’s first commercial satellite, Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT), aimed at tracking objects as small as 5 cm in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This satellite provides enhanced space situational awareness (SSA), a critical capability as Earth’s orbit becomes increasingly congested with satellites and debris.

Unlike traditional sensors, which face limitations due to weather, geography, and restricted fields of view, SCOT offers persistent monitoring of Resident Space Objects. This innovation enhances space safety, optimizes traffic management, and bolsters national security initiatives.

“SCOT is a crucial stepping stone to ensure a more sustainable space environment and tackle the growing issue of space debris and congestion,” said Lt Gen A K Bhatt.

Pioneering a New Era in India’s Space Sector

The achievements of Pixxel and Digantara highlight the growing capabilities of Indian startups in the space domain. With advancements in hyperspectral imaging and space safety, these companies are not only addressing pressing global challenges but also placing India at the forefront of the commercial space industry.

Read More : AAP’s Sanjay Singh Alleges Delhi Election Official Secretly Reposted BJP’s X Posts; DEO Issues Response