AAP’s Sanjay Singh Alleges Delhi Election Official Secretly Reposted BJP’s X Posts; DEO Issues Response

As the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections approach, controversy erupts over the conduct of a district election officer (DEO). The elections are set to be held on February 5, 2025, with the results scheduled for February 8. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has raised serious allegations about the impartiality of the district election officer (DEO) responsible for overseeing the election process.

Sanjay Singh, a Member of Parliament from AAP, accused the DEO of secretly reposting posts from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Singh shared a screenshot of the DEO’s official social media handle, which appeared to have reposted a tweet featuring photographs of BJP leaders Virendra Sachdeva, Bansuri Swaraj, and Om Pathak meeting the Election Commission. This action led Singh to claim that for the first time in India’s history, an election officer had begun to openly engage with and endorse BJP content.

AAP’s Response: Criticism and Allegations of BJP Support

Sanjay Singh took to X to express his concerns, saying, “For the first time in the history of India, the Election Officer of New Delhi started retweeting BJP’s tweets secretly.” He further alleged that the DEO had decided to join BJP and even predicted that the officer would formally join the party at its headquarters the next day. Singh’s comments added fuel to the fire, with the opposition accusing the DEO of openly favoring one political party.

In response to the growing controversy, the district election officer (DEO) took to social media to offer a clarification. The DEO stated that the tweet in question was reposted unintentionally while engaging with the content on X. According to the DEO’s official handle, the repost was immediately undone as soon as the issue was brought to their attention.

The DEO’s office also explained that the social media handle is managed by the Nodal Officer, Social Media Cell, whose role is to engage with social media content and counter misinformation. To address the concerns raised by Singh and other critics, the DEO assured the public that the Nodal Officer had been replaced to ensure greater accountability in managing the office’s social media activities.

Election Commission Steps In: Accountability Measures

In light of the allegations, the Election Commission of India (EC) has taken swift action. The Nodal Officer responsible for the disputed social media post was replaced, and the Social Media Cell was directed to exercise greater caution in future interactions on social media platforms. These steps were taken to prevent any recurrence of such incidents and to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The DEO concluded the clarification by reaffirming its commitment to maintaining impartiality and adhering to the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India, ensuring that the upcoming elections remain fair and transparent.

Despite the DEO’s clarification, AAP leaders have continued to express their dissatisfaction, accusing the administration of favoring BJP in the lead-up to the Delhi elections. The party’s criticism is likely to intensify as the polls draw closer, and the matter remains a point of contention between AAP and the ruling party, BJP.

What’s Next for Delhi Elections?

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes will be on the February 5 elections to see if any further incidents of perceived bias emerge. With the elections just around the corner, political parties, the Election Commission, and the Delhi electorate will be hoping for a smooth and fair electoral process. The outcome of this election will not only impact the future of Delhi’s political landscape but also set the tone for upcoming state elections across the country.

The incident involving the district election officer highlights the sensitive nature of electoral processes in India. While the DEO has provided an explanation and taken corrective action, the accusations of bias will likely continue to be a major talking point leading up to the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections on February 5, 2025.