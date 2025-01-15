Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi-NCR Faces Severe Air Quality Crisis, GRAP IV Restrictions Reinstated To Combat Pollution

In the face of deteriorating air quality, Delhi and NCR once again face severe restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Stage-III and Stage-IV measures are back in force, impacting schools, construction activities, and truck entry into the city.

Delhi-NCR Faces Severe Air Quality Crisis, GRAP IV Restrictions Reinstated To Combat Pollution

In response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Centre has re-imposed GRAP IV restrictions on Wednesday. The decision, made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee, activates Stage-III (“Severe”) and Stage-IV (“Severe Plus”) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective immediately. This is in addition to the Stage-I and Stage-II actions that had already been in place.

The CAQM emphasized the need for heightened vigilance, urging all concerned agencies to intensify their enforcement of the air quality measures. “All actions under the GRAP schedule shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by the agencies to ensure that the Air Quality Index (AQI) does not worsen further,” the statement read. Citizens were also urged to strictly follow the guidelines laid out in the GRAP citizen charter.

On January 12, the CAQM had lifted the Stage-III restrictions after the AQI improved due to rainfall. However, with worsening air quality once again, the stricter measures were reinstated.

As part of the Stage-4 restrictions, construction activities have been banned, and non-essential polluting trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi. Delhi-registered diesel trucks, especially those with BS-IV standards or older, will also be banned from entering the city unless they are providing essential services. Schools will continue to operate in a hybrid mode, with the exception of classes 10 and 12, which will be allowed to conduct physical classes.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) classifies air quality into four stages based on AQI levels: Stage 1 for Poor air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 for Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 for Severe (AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 for Severe Plus (AQI above 450). During the winter months, Delhi-NCR faces dangerous air quality levels due to a combination of factors, including vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources. Unfavorable meteorological conditions also exacerbate the situation, leading to hazardous air quality.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged residents to minimize outdoor exposure, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

ALSO READ: Congress Inaugurates New National Headquarters After 47 Years; Indira Gandhi Bhawan Marks a New Era

Filed under

delhi air quality delhi pollution GRAP IV restrictions

