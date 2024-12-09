Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

A 26-year-old woman from West Bengal faced a horrific assault and alleged molestation by her landlord's brother in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar area.

Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

A 26-year-old woman from West Bengal faced a horrific assault and alleged molestation by her landlord’s brother in Bengaluru’s Sanjay Nagar area. The shocking incident took place on the night of December 3 at Planet Vista Apartments, leaving the woman traumatized and raising serious concerns about safety and accountability in urban neighborhoods.

Bengaluru’s Accused Identified as Manjunath Gowda

The accused, identified as Manjunath Gowda, reportedly appeared intoxicated during the incident. According to the woman’s complaint, she had gone to the apartment gate to collect a parcel when Gowda began verbally abusing her. Initially, she tried to ignore him, but the situation escalated quickly.

The woman recounted, “Soon after the verbal argument, he slapped me and choked me to the extent where I could not breathe at all, while pinning me to the wall.” The physical attack left her gasping for air, and when she attempted to escape, Gowda bit her finger, causing injuries. He also allegedly tried to drag her into his house.

Although she managed to break free and run towards her flat, Gowda pursued her and continued his assault on the staircase. Fortunately, neighbors intervened to stop the attack and provide some relief to the victim.

Persistent Harassment and Threats

That was not the end of it. The next morning, Gowda was seen peeping through the window of the woman. When confronted, he threatened to break into her house and verbally abused her once again when she refused to let him in.

The woman also mentioned that Gowda had a history of making inappropriate advances and picking quarrels with her in the past. Despite these disturbing incidents, the situation had not been addressed until this violent encounter.

Bengaluru Police Takes Action

Following the complaint lodged by the woman, the Bengaluru police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Manjunath Gowda under relevant sections of the law. The case is being investigated to bring justice to the victim and address the broader implications of such incidents in ensuring women’s safety in urban settings.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Teen Survives Suicide Attempt Over Blackmail By Boyfriend – Shocking Details

Filed under

bengaluru Manjunath Gowda west bengal

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox