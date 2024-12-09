A 26-year-old woman from West Bengal faced a horrific assault and alleged molestation by her landlord’s brother in Bengaluru’s Sanjay Nagar area. The shocking incident took place on the night of December 3 at Planet Vista Apartments, leaving the woman traumatized and raising serious concerns about safety and accountability in urban neighborhoods.

Bengaluru’s Accused Identified as Manjunath Gowda

The accused, identified as Manjunath Gowda, reportedly appeared intoxicated during the incident. According to the woman’s complaint, she had gone to the apartment gate to collect a parcel when Gowda began verbally abusing her. Initially, she tried to ignore him, but the situation escalated quickly.

The woman recounted, “Soon after the verbal argument, he slapped me and choked me to the extent where I could not breathe at all, while pinning me to the wall.” The physical attack left her gasping for air, and when she attempted to escape, Gowda bit her finger, causing injuries. He also allegedly tried to drag her into his house.

Although she managed to break free and run towards her flat, Gowda pursued her and continued his assault on the staircase. Fortunately, neighbors intervened to stop the attack and provide some relief to the victim.

Persistent Harassment and Threats

That was not the end of it. The next morning, Gowda was seen peeping through the window of the woman. When confronted, he threatened to break into her house and verbally abused her once again when she refused to let him in.

The woman also mentioned that Gowda had a history of making inappropriate advances and picking quarrels with her in the past. Despite these disturbing incidents, the situation had not been addressed until this violent encounter.

Bengaluru Police Takes Action

Following the complaint lodged by the woman, the Bengaluru police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Manjunath Gowda under relevant sections of the law. The case is being investigated to bring justice to the victim and address the broader implications of such incidents in ensuring women’s safety in urban settings.