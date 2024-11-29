Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

High street retailer Boots has caused a buzz among beauty enthusiasts with its latest Star Gifts offer—a discount on the Clinique Merry 4-Full Size Beauty Gift Set

High street retailer Boots has caused a buzz among beauty enthusiasts with its latest Star Gifts offer—a discount on the Clinique Merry 4-Full Size Beauty Gift Set. With a savings of £73, this coveted set is available for just £43.50, down from its original value of £116.50. Here’s why shoppers are raving about it.

What’s Inside the Merry Clinique Beauty Gift Set?

The set features four full-sized Clinique products that are staples for many skincare and makeup routines:

  • Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ (worth £37)
  • Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
  • Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Pump Treatment
  • High Impact Mascara in Black

At £43.50, each product works out to just £10.86—a steal for high-quality Clinique essentials.

What Shoppers Are Saying

The gift set boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating on the Boots website. Here’s what satisfied customers had to say:

  • “This Clinique set is a gift for a friend. It is excellent value and of Clinique consistent quality I’ve no doubt. It will be enjoyed!”
  • “The moisturiser is fabulous! I really love how the cleanser makes my skin feel! This set was really good value. The mascara is also great. The lip balm is really moisturising! I would highly recommend this offer.”
  • “Favourite items bundled together, really good value. Purchased as a gift, I know she will be happy with this.”

However, one reviewer noted a drawback with the packaging: “Good job this is for myself: contents good value but presentation (4 items in a much too large tin box with a small amount of shredded paper thrown in!). Definitely not a Xmas gift!”

Even More Savings for Clinique Fans

Boots isn’t stopping at one great deal. Shoppers who spend £40 on Clinique products—like the Merry Clinique set—unlock access to the Clinique Glowing Skin Must-Haves Skincare Gift Set for just £65 (valued at £175).

This six-piece set includes:

  • Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
  • Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes + Lips
  • All About Clean Foaming Facial Soap
  • High Impact Mascara in Black
  • All About Eyes
  • Clinique Pop Longwear Lipstick in Bare Pop

Pairing both sets allows shoppers to get 10 full-sized products worth £291.50 for only £108, which breaks down to £10.80 per product.

Other Deals Worth Exploring

If Clinique isn’t your go-to brand, Boots has other Star Gifts and early holiday offers to consider:

  • Liz Earle Glowing Hydrating Routine Gift Set: Worth £93, now just £38.
  • MAC Go For Gold Golden Heroes Set: Originally £94, now £39—a £55 saving.
  • Charlotte Tilbury Dewy Pretty Blushed Cheeks Kit: Includes the popular Hollywood Flawless Filter and Cheek to Chic blush.
  • Rehab Hair Care by Stacey Solomon: Offering up to 50% off products, along with free gifts like a mini brush and trial hair oil capsules.

Where to Buy?

With deals like these, it’s no surprise that shoppers are scrambling to grab their favourite sets before they sell out. You can shop the Merry Clinique Beauty Gift Set at Boots both in-store and online to start stacking up on savings this holiday season.

