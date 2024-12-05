Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

In a significant development, Nihir Parikh, the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, has resigned from his position effective December 5, 2024. According to a regulatory filing from FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, Parikh’s resignation is due to personal commitments. He has been relieved of his duties as CEO with immediate effect, from the close of business hours on December 5, 2024.

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures, which has gained significant attention in India’s e-commerce space. However, it accounts for less than 10% of the company’s overall revenue, with the majority of earnings generated through Nykaa’s beauty segment. While the fashion vertical is still operating at a loss, the company continues to see growth in its other segments.

For the September 2024 quarter, FSN E-commerce Ventures reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12.97 crore with revenue reaching ₹1,874 crore. Despite the losses in Nykaa Fashion, the company’s beauty division has contributed significantly to its overall financial performance, reflecting its strength in the competitive market.

Resignation and Its Implications
Nihir Parikh’s resignation from his position as CEO of Nykaa Fashion marks a key moment in the ongoing evolution of the brand. Parikh’s departure will likely have strategic implications for Nykaa Fashion’s future plans, especially as the company continues to grow in the competitive Indian fashion retail space. Despite the challenges in the fashion vertical, FSN E-commerce Ventures is well-positioned due to its diversified business model and established beauty segment.

With Nihir Parikh stepping down, FSN E-commerce Ventures will need to address leadership changes within Nykaa Fashion. The company may also shift its focus toward strategies that can improve the fashion vertical’s profitability, as it seeks to overcome ongoing challenges and create long-term value.

As Nykaa continues to strengthen its position in the e-commerce space, all eyes will be on the future direction of Nykaa Fashion and the leadership changes to come.

