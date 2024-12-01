Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Sledging is a toxic winter dating trend where people delay breakups to avoid being single during the holidays. Here's why it’s a harmful habit.

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

In the world of modern dating, trends like ghosting, breadcrumbing, and situationships have made headlines in recent years. However, a new phenomenon is making waves, especially among Gen Z, and it’s called sledging. While it may sound harmless at first, this winter-specific dating behavior is raising concerns about its impact on relationships.

What is Sledging?

Sledging is a dating trend where individuals intentionally delay ending a relationship, often to avoid being single during the colder months. As the winter season approaches, some people, particularly those aged 18-25, find themselves sticking in relationships they’re no longer interested in simply for the company and comfort that winter offers. Instead of breaking up before the holidays, they prolong the relationship until after the New Year to avoid facing the season alone.

Recent research by dating app Happn reveals shocking statistics about sledging. Over 15% of single young adults admitted to continuing a relationship through Christmas, even though they had no real romantic feelings. Another 15% shared that they had planned a breakup but waited until after the festive season to follow through, with some having made the decision months earlier.

MUST READ: One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

Why is Sledging So Popular?

According to experts, sledging is a way for people to avoid loneliness during the winter, especially during the holiday season. Many sledgers admit to simply wanting someone to cuddle with, or to have a sexual partner during the colder months. Others just don’t want to face the idea of being alone while everyone else is celebrating. However, this behavior can be emotionally harmful for the person being strung along.

A romance expert from Happn warned that while sledging may seem like a temporary solution, it’s ultimately a toxic trend. Relationships should be built on trust and mutual affection, not on the convenience of having a companion to pass the time. Being strung along only to face a breakup later can hurt both parties involved, leading to confusion and emotional distress.

How to Avoid Sledging

The key to avoiding falling into the trap of sledging is open communication. If you’re not interested in a relationship, be honest with your partner about your feelings. Don’t delay a breakup just to have someone around for the holidays. It’s important to be upfront and avoid treating anyone as a temporary placeholder for the sake of company during the winter.

As the trend of sledging grows, especially among Gen Z, it’s crucial to remember that relationships should be based on genuine connections, not just the fear of being alone during the colder months.

ALSO READ: What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Filed under

Sledging dating trend Sledging Gen Z Sledging meaning Toxic winter dating trends

Advertisement

Also Read

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For Delhi’s 2024 Elections?

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For...

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Entertainment

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London-

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox