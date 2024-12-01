What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

In the world of modern dating, trends like ghosting, breadcrumbing, and situationships have made headlines in recent years. However, a new phenomenon is making waves, especially among Gen Z, and it’s called sledging. While it may sound harmless at first, this winter-specific dating behavior is raising concerns about its impact on relationships.

What is Sledging?

Sledging is a dating trend where individuals intentionally delay ending a relationship, often to avoid being single during the colder months. As the winter season approaches, some people, particularly those aged 18-25, find themselves sticking in relationships they’re no longer interested in simply for the company and comfort that winter offers. Instead of breaking up before the holidays, they prolong the relationship until after the New Year to avoid facing the season alone.

Recent research by dating app Happn reveals shocking statistics about sledging. Over 15% of single young adults admitted to continuing a relationship through Christmas, even though they had no real romantic feelings. Another 15% shared that they had planned a breakup but waited until after the festive season to follow through, with some having made the decision months earlier.

MUST READ: One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

Why is Sledging So Popular?

According to experts, sledging is a way for people to avoid loneliness during the winter, especially during the holiday season. Many sledgers admit to simply wanting someone to cuddle with, or to have a sexual partner during the colder months. Others just don’t want to face the idea of being alone while everyone else is celebrating. However, this behavior can be emotionally harmful for the person being strung along.

A romance expert from Happn warned that while sledging may seem like a temporary solution, it’s ultimately a toxic trend. Relationships should be built on trust and mutual affection, not on the convenience of having a companion to pass the time. Being strung along only to face a breakup later can hurt both parties involved, leading to confusion and emotional distress.

How to Avoid Sledging

The key to avoiding falling into the trap of sledging is open communication. If you’re not interested in a relationship, be honest with your partner about your feelings. Don’t delay a breakup just to have someone around for the holidays. It’s important to be upfront and avoid treating anyone as a temporary placeholder for the sake of company during the winter.

As the trend of sledging grows, especially among Gen Z, it’s crucial to remember that relationships should be based on genuine connections, not just the fear of being alone during the colder months.

ALSO READ: What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’