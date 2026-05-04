Bhabanipur Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee Faces Suvendu Adhikari in High-Stakes TMC vs BJP Showdown
Bhabanipur Assembly Elections Result 2026 Live Updates: Bhabanipur, known for years as the bastion of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata, is again making headlines as vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 starts here.
While the battle for Bhabanipur has always been special, it becomes more interesting this year, with the presence of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the race. This fight revives the old rivalries that were established four years ago when Banerjee contested against Suvendu in this constituency.
Hence, it is one of the most awaited constituencies in this round of electioneering, and counting has already started in the morning at 8 o’clock. First, postal votes will be counted, and then the rounds will continue through the day with electronic voting machines (EVMs). Trends from the constituency will start emerging soon. Given its importance in the current political scenario in West Bengal, Bhabanipur’s results will hold immense significance in determining the overall results of the contest between the TMC and the BJP.
Check all the latest updates here:
According to early trends, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems to be losing to her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur. The early results have been compiled from the initial counting rounds and will likely vary depending on additional counting through the day. his is one of the most highly anticipated duels between the two politicians.
In the emerging trends, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari leads as per the postal ballot votes counted from Bhabanipur. The trends are provisional and subject to change after the beginning of EVM counts. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faces off from this important south Kolkata constituency.
For the early trends, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state, is lagging behind Suvendu Adhikari, who is from the BJP. The early trends have been generated from the initial rounds of counting and will probably be different when the counting process continues through the day. It is an election between the two powerful contenders, and their early leads may change as counting proceeds.