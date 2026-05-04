Bhabanipur Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee Faces Suvendu Adhikari in High-Stakes TMC vs BJP Showdown

Bhabanipur Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Bhabanipur Assembly Elections Result 2026 Live Updates: Bhabanipur, known for years as the bastion of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata, is again making headlines as vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 starts here.

While the battle for Bhabanipur has always been special, it becomes more interesting this year, with the presence of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the race. This fight revives the old rivalries that were established four years ago when Banerjee contested against Suvendu in this constituency.

Hence, it is one of the most awaited constituencies in this round of electioneering, and counting has already started in the morning at 8 o’clock. First, postal votes will be counted, and then the rounds will continue through the day with electronic voting machines (EVMs). Trends from the constituency will start emerging soon. Given its importance in the current political scenario in West Bengal, Bhabanipur’s results will hold immense significance in determining the overall results of the contest between the TMC and the BJP.

Check all the latest updates here: