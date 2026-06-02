Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: How to Apply for Verification of Marks, NEET MDS Result Expected Shortly
Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened a portal for re-evaluation and verification of marks for Class 12 students.
Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.
This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.
The candidates need to log in to the CBSE portal and select the verification part. The board has made it eligible for the candidates to raise the queries for several subjects all at one go. The candidates can also ask for several issues at a time.The candidates, after logging in, will see the subjects for which the scanned copies have been received. They need to select that subject in order to proceed and say the category of the issue say missing pages, missing supplementary sheet, missing graph, maps, blurred scan, wrong answer book, wrong question paper set wrong and so...