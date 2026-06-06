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Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results

🕒 Updated: June 6, 2026 10:51:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. A complaint has been filed in Gujarat alleging that an “organised racket” offers to manipulate candidates’ NEET exam results with alleged tampering of the OMR answer sheets after the exam. F

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. 

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 10:51 (IST) 06 Jun 2026

    What is the NEET aspect behind the protest?

    The NEET issue is the main concern in the proposed protest. The exam was under fire in recent years over allegations of paper leaks and malpractices which led to nationwide protests and legal battles.

    Student bodies have maintained that reforms are needed to bring fairness and transparency to the conduct of national entrance tests. Opponents say that even a single episode of malpractice can undermine the integrity of an exam that sees millions of aspirants each year,

  • 10:10 (IST) 06 Jun 2026

    What is the reason for the protest held at Jantar Mantar?

    Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston University student who made an internet sensation out of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has come to New Delhi to lead a protest at Jantar Mantar.  The protest is expected to concentrate on the issues that have been raised over the last two years about NEET, with allegations of paper leaks, examination-related issues and a demand for tighter safeguards. The exam is seen by many students as a path to admission in medical schools and a determinant of the trajectory of all ensuing opportunities in a career.

Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results

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Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results

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Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results
Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results
Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results
Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for NEET UG Controversy 2026, CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, TG Inter Supplementary Results

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