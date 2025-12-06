LIVE TV
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI In Vizag: Can Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Help India To Win The Series Today?

🕒 Updated: December 6, 2025 11:23:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Considering the dew factor and a good batting surface, the captains winning the toss might opt to bowl first since the batting team under lights would get a tremendous advantage. The match starts from 1:30 PM IST and Toss at 1:00 PM IST.

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: India and South Africa are set to clash in the final match of the 3rd ODI series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with the historical matchup being in favor of the Proteas with 52 victories to 41 of India in 96 ODIs. The weather forecast is quite promising as it predicts sunlight and no rain which will be great for a full uninterrupted match. The cricket pitch is anticipated to be very good for batting as there will be some pace and bounce in the beginning, which will invite the batsmen to play their strokes; however, it may get a little slower later on in the match and thus the spinners will be able to get some turn in the last few overs. Considering the dew factor and a good batting surface, the captains winning the toss might opt to bowl first since the batting team under lights would get a tremendous advantage. The match starts from 1:30 PM IST and Toss at 1:00 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 11:19 (IST) 06 Dec 2025

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Virat Kohli In His form?

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Virat Kohli now has the opportunity to make history by becoming the second player in ODI cricket history to score three hundred in a row twice, after Babar Azam, after silencing his detractors and doubters with two consecutive centuries.  In 2018, Kohli first accomplished the feat against the West Indies.

  • 11:08 (IST) 06 Dec 2025

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: When Will The Match Start?

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

  • 10:51 (IST) 06 Dec 2025

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: India's Luck With Toss

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Team India’s Luck with Toss has not been very lucky. The main question for today is can India win the toss today?

  • 10:37 (IST) 06 Dec 2025

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Will Dew Hamper The Game?

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: It is unlikely that Visakhapatnam, a coastal location, will provide anything distinct from Raipur or Ranchi. The side bowling second will once again have to deal with severe late evening dew, so whoever wins the toss will have a big advantage.

  • 10:22 (IST) 06 Dec 2025

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Hello And Welcome To The Live Coverage

    IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: India all set to face South Africa in the last ODI match today with a score of 1-1. The series is tied and today’s match will be the decider.

QUICK LINKS