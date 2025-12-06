India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI In Vizag: Can Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Help India To Win The Series Today?

IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Considering the dew factor and a good batting surface, the captains winning the toss might opt to bowl first since the batting team under lights would get a tremendous advantage. The match starts from 1:30 PM IST and Toss at 1:00 PM IST.

(Image Credit: NewsX)

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: India and South Africa are set to clash in the final match of the 3rd ODI series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with the historical matchup being in favor of the Proteas with 52 victories to 41 of India in 96 ODIs. The weather forecast is quite promising as it predicts sunlight and no rain which will be great for a full uninterrupted match. The cricket pitch is anticipated to be very good for batting as there will be some pace and bounce in the beginning, which will invite the batsmen to play their strokes; however, it may get a little slower later on in the match and thus the spinners will be able to get some turn in the last few overs. Considering the dew factor and a good batting surface, the captains winning the toss might opt to bowl first since the batting team under lights would get a tremendous advantage. The match starts from 1:30 PM IST and Toss at 1:00 PM IST.