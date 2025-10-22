India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd ODI : Can Team India Led By Shubman Gill With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bounce Back Against Mitchell Marsh Led Team Australia?

Australia triumphantly overcame India in the first ever One Day International matchup at Perth Stadium, which was affected by rain, and the series thus was led by them 1-0 with the use of DLS method by a margin of seven wickets. The 2nd ODI will be played at Adelaide Oval Stadium, starting from 9:00 AM IST, toss at 8:30 AM.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Match. (Image Credit: News X)

In a rain impacted first ODI at Perth Stadium on October 19, 2025, Australia national cricket team comfortably beat India national cricket team by 7 wickets with the use of DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series. India batted first in the altered match 26, and finished with only 136 runs for 9 wickets despite a late boost from KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy. A collapse up front cost India greatly, as Rohit Sharma made 8, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, while rookie captain Shubman Gill and vice captain Shreyas Iyer both started with only single digit scores. Australia’s response was clinical, as with Mitchell Marsh scoring 46 not out the Australians took advantage of the early wickets and finished the game with 4.5 overs to spare. The Australian bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood with 2 early wickets, set the tone early in the game, leaving India to rethink going into game two. Match to be live from 9:00 AM, toss at 8:30 AM.