India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI Match 1: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Back Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy For A Blockbuster Clash!

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Tour of Australia IND Vs AUS Scorecard ODI match 1: India vs Australia ODI series that begins on 19th of October 2025 brings a kind of reunion for Indian batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom started their careers in Australia. Rohit Sharma’s first tour was in 2008 when he impressed in the CB Series, and Virat Kohli made his mark when he scored his first Test hundred and a sparkling 133 in an ODI chase in 2011-12, both in Adelaide. Now, with Shubman Gill returning as the new captain for India ODIs and in the midst of transition and weighing up new emerging players against experienced international calibre options. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also back into the ODI squad after seven months, last playing in March 2025, and India will hope they provide experience to help settle the squad and lead from the front. For Australia, this series will be an opportunity to push India and find out where they sit against India’s emerging talent and their seasoned opposition at home. Toss is scheduled at 8:30 AM IST and Match starts at 9:00 AM IST.