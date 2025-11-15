LIVE | IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson Signs with CSK; Ravindra Jadeja Accepts Major Pay Cut to Join RR

IPL 2026 Retention And Released Players LIVE Updates: The countdown is on for all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, since the retention deadline is on November 15, with teams needing to send their final lists of retained and released players to the BCCI by 5 PM IST on Saturday.

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates

With the IPL 2026 set to feature a mini-auction in mid-December, teams are engaged in high-stakes strategy sessions, focusing on maximizing their purse value and refining their squad balance rather than a complete overhaul.

Unlike a mega-auction, there is no official limit on the number of players a team can retain, provided they adhere to the maximum squad size of 25 (with up to 8 overseas players) and the ₹120 crore salary cap. However, underperforming stars, injury-hit players, and high-salary mismatches are set to hit the auction block, freeing up purses for targeted buys like star all-rounders Cameron Green and others.