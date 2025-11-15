LIVE TV
LIVE | IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson Signs with CSK; Ravindra Jadeja Accepts Major Pay Cut to Join RR

🕒 Updated: November 15, 2025 12:01:25 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

IPL 2026 Retention And Released Players LIVE Updates: The countdown is on for all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, since the retention deadline is on November 15, with teams needing to send their final lists of retained and released players to the BCCI by 5 PM IST on Saturday.

IPL 2026 Retention And Released Players LIVE Updates: The clock is ticking for all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as the November 15th retention deadline approaches, with teams required to submit their final lists of retained and released players to the BCCI before 5 PM IST on Saturday.

With the IPL 2026 set to feature a mini-auction in mid-December, teams are engaged in high-stakes strategy sessions, focusing on maximizing their purse value and refining their squad balance rather than a complete overhaul.

Unlike a mega-auction, there is no official limit on the number of players a team can retain, provided they adhere to the maximum squad size of 25 (with up to 8 overseas players) and the ₹120 crore salary cap. However, underperforming stars, injury-hit players, and high-salary mismatches are set to hit the auction block, freeing up purses for targeted buys like star all-rounders Cameron Green and others.

  • 11:56 (IST) 15 Nov 2025

    IPL 2026 Retention And Released Players LIVE: Rajasthan Royals will have Sam Curran

    All-rounder Sam Curran from England has shifted from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals at his current league fee of INR 2.4 crore as a result of a successful trade. 

    The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches, and RR will be his third franchise, having previously played with Punjab Kings in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and CSK in the other seasons. 

  • 11:50 (IST) 15 Nov 2025

    IPL 2026 Retention And Released Players LIVE: Samson Leaves RR for CSK Move

    Sanju Samson joins CSK, ending a long RR stint while continuing at his existing ₹18 crore league fee.

  • 11:28 (IST) 15 Nov 2025

    IPL 2026 Retention And Released Players LIVE: Jadeja Shifts to RR in Major Trade

    Sanju Samson joins CSK as Jadeja moves to RR with a reduced ₹14 crore fee.

