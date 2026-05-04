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Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads, Counting Underway

🕒 Updated: May 4, 2026 09:28:09 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

A high stakes contest and experienced candidates in the fray continue to make the constituency to gain high profile as results continue to emerge. Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in early trends.

Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES (Image: ANI/ Bidisha Neog via Instagram)
Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES (Image: ANI/ Bidisha Neog via Instagram)

Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: The 2026 elections in the Jalukbari Assembly constituency represent a major election battle between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his opponents for control over the region. The Assam election results were determined through polling which occurred on April 9 and vote counting started on May 4. Himanta Biswa Sarma represents the BJP while Bidisha Neog runs for Congress and Dipika Das campaigns as an independent candidate in the election. The Kamrup Metropolitan area includes Jalukbari which has maintained its status as a vital electoral district throughout its history. The Assam Assembly 2026 elections achieved single day voting which resulted in over 82% voter turnout displaying high civic participation. The voters in this electoral district and across the state showed their preference for development, employment opportunities, and infrastructure improvement as the main voter issues. With counting still going on, Jalukbari is one of the most closely monitored seats as the BJP seeks to hold on to power and Sarma has been in the limelight of the state politics. Through initial trends, it has been established that the BJP is performing well in some of its constituencies such as the Jalukbari constituency although it will only be established after all counting rounds have been completed. Altogether, the Jalukbari outcome will be a significant point of measurement of the BJP performance in Assam and may influence the overall political discourse in the state. A high stakes contest and experienced candidates in the fray continue to make the constituency to gain high profile as results continue to emerge.

FAQs

Who Is The Current MLA of Jalukbari? Himanta Biswa Sarma

Who Is The Congress Candidate From Jalukbari? Bidisha Neog 

Where Is Jalukbari? The Kamrup Metropolitan area includes Jalukbari

What Was The Voter Percentage In Assam? 82%

Are there any Independent candidates From Jalukbari? Dipika Das

Live Updates

  • 09:27 (IST) 04 May 2026

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Assam

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in Assam, securing a clear mandate in the Assembly elections. The result reinforces the party’s stronghold in the state, with early trends indicating a decisive victory over the opposition.

  • 09:18 (IST) 04 May 2026

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Who Is Contesting From INC?

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Bidisha Neog is contesting from INC and trailing. 

  • 09:18 (IST) 04 May 2026

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Who Is Leading?

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in early counting. 

  • 09:00 (IST) 04 May 2026

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Hello And Welcome To The Live Blog

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Hello and Welcome To The Live blog of Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026. 

Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads, Counting Underway

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Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads, Counting Underway
Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads, Counting Underway
Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads, Counting Underway
Jalukbari Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads, Counting Underway

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