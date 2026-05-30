LIVE Score | PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Today Match Updates: Carey-Inglis Departs, Australia In Spot Of Bother

PAK vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Catch PAK vs AUS Live Score, AUS vs PAK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI match of the 3-Match Series from Rawalpindi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs AUS 1st ODI on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
PAK vs AUS Live Score and Updates 1st ODI: Carey-Inglis Departs, Australia In Spot Of Bother. Pakistan will face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 30. Both teams will be looking for a good start and it’ll be an exciting contest at Rawalpindi. Stay tuned for PAK vs AUS live score, PAK vs AUS live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PAK vs AUS encounter here on NewsX.
Pakistan come into the series eager to put behind them the disappointment of their last ODI assignment, a 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh in March. Playing at home should give them a lift, and a lot of their players have just been in the Pakistan Super League and are well accustomed to home conditions. The hosts will be hoping that their familiarity will help them make a good start and set the tone for the series.
Meanwhile, Australia line up with a relatively inexperienced squad with a number of key players missing. Cricket Australia has rested their renowned pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in a bid to manage their workload ahead of a busy Test schedule. Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during the IPL, adding to their concerns. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the side in the absence of several senior figures and will be keen to get the visitors off to a positive start.
Historically, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has provided good batting conditions in ODI cricket, letting the batters play their shots freely once they have settled in. But the venue is also able to help bowlers at different stages of the game. The fast bowlers might get some movement under the lights in the second innings and the spinners could come into play as the pitch wears on. The toss could prove decisive, with the winning captain likely to go in to bat first and apply scoreboard pressure on the opposition.
The first ODI promises to be a closely-contested affair with Pakistan looking to redeem themselves and Australia looking to bounce back from their personnel setbacks.
Australia showed signs of recovery between overs 17 and 20, with Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw stitching together a steady partnership after the early collapse. Short took on Shadab Khan in the 17th over, striking two boundaries to collect 12 runs and ease some pressure on the visitors.However, Pakistan’s spinners continued to make life difficult. Arafat Minhas extracted sharp turn and bounce from the surface, repeatedly troubling the batters and conceding just three runs in the 18th over. The pitch continued to assist spin, forcing Australia to rely on strike rotation rather than aggressive strokeplay.Short kept the scoreboard ticking with...
Pakistan’s spinners continued to dominate as Abrar Ahmed and Arafat Minhas kept Australia under immense pressure. Short briefly broke the shackles with a boundary off Abrar, but scoring remained difficult against the disciplined spin attack.The breakthrough came again through Arafat Minhas, who produced a beauty to bowl Cameron Green for a duck. Tossing one up outside off, Minhas got the ball to turn sharply past Green’s defence and crash into the stumps. It was the young spinner’s third wicket of the innings and another major blow for Australia.Matthew Short continued to hold one end together, rotating the strike and moving...
Arafat Minas strikes!
Young Arafat Minhas with another breakthrough, Marnus gone for a 🦆pic.twitter.com/uOm14X9HZH https://t.co/eT8wxXO28g
— PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) May 30, 2026
Arafat Minhas turned the game on its head with a sensational over, striking twice in the space of three deliveries. He first trapped Australia captain Josh Inglis LBW for 13 after a failed review, before dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for a duck with another plumb LBW. Australia managed just 2 runs in the over and slipped from 60/1 to 62/3 after 14 overs. Matthew Short remains unbeaten on 25 (35), while Cameron Green is yet to get off the mark. Arafat’s figures now read 4-0-19-2.
Abrar Removes Carey!
🚨ABRAR REMOVES CAREY🚨
– A crucial strike for Pakistan as Abrar Ahmed dismisses Alex Carey at an important moment of the game. pic.twitter.com/HHjDBqztYA
— Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) May 30, 2026