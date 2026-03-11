LIVE TV
PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score: Pakistan 51/2 After 12 Overs | Nahid Rana’s Double-Strike Puts Men In Green In Spot Of Bother

🕒 Updated: March 11, 2026 14:56:41 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI- Check Out the live updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: X
PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: Nahid Rana picked up two important wickets of Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain to put the visitors on the back-foot. Bangladesh national cricket team won the toss and chose to field first in Dhaka on Wednesday, 11th March. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the decision was influenced by the expected night conditions and backed his bowling attack to make early breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted he would have preferred batting first to ease pressure on the debutants and allow them to play freely. The Pakistan national cricket team skipper also felt that a total around 270–280 would be competitive on this surface. Sahibzada Farhan makes his ODI debut for the Men in Green. 

Pakistan: The “Bold” Experiment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signaled a massive shift in strategy. In a move that shocked many, former captain Babar Azam, along with Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub, were omitted from the squad. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has traveled with an experimental 15-member squad featuring six uncapped players.

The spotlight will be on Sahibzada Farhan, who enters this series as the highest run-scorer of the 2026 T20 World Cup (383 runs). With Mohammad Rizwan providing the veteran presence behind the stumps, Pakistan is banking on youthful exuberance to wash away the bitter taste of their early World Cup exit.

Bangladesh: Seeking the Winning Habit

For the hosts, this series is about building a sustainable “true wicket” habit ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has emphasized playing on better batting tracks rather than typical Mirpur “rank turners.” While Bangladesh missed out on the T20 World Cup 2026 entirely, they remain a formidable force in the 50-over format at home. The return of Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana bolsters a bowling attack that looks to exploit any signs of Pakistani inexperience.

Head-To-Head 

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 39 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has secured 5 wins. The most recent meeting between the sides took place during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Pakistan claimed a comfortable 7-wicket victory. 

Live Updates

  • 14:54 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN Live Updates 1st ODI Score: PAK 55/3 After 14 Overs

    The 14th over saw Nahid Rana continue his impressive spell for Bangladesh national cricket team. After conceding a couple of singles and a wide, Rana struck again by dismissing Maaz Sadaqat, who top-edged a pull and was caught by Saif Hassan at fine leg. Salman Agha then came to the crease and safely negotiated the remaining deliveries. At the end of 14 overs, Pakistan national cricket team were 55/3, with Mohammad Rizwan 1 (9) and Salman Agha 0 (2) at the crease.

  • 14:48 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Shamyl OUT!

    Shamyl Perishes! 

  • 14:46 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score: PAK 52/2 After 13 Overs

    The 13th over was a tight one for Bangladesh as Taskin Ahmed conceded just a single. Maaz Sadaqat took that run off the first ball, while Mohammad Rizwan played out the remaining deliveries cautiously without adding to his score. At the end of 13 overs, Pakistan national cricket team were 52/2, with Sadaqat 17 (25) and Rizwan 0 (8) at the crease.

  • 14:40 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Cricket Updates: PAK 51/2 After 12 Overs

    The 12th over proved eventful for Bangladesh national cricket team as Nahid Rana struck again. Maaz Sadaqat started the over with a single before Rana removed Shamyl Hussain, who top-edged a short ball and was safely caught by Litton Das behind the stumps. Mohammad Rizwan then came to the crease and survived the remainder of the over, with a leg-bye boundary adding to the total. After 12 overs, Pakistan national cricket team were 51/2, with Maaz Sadaqat 16 (24) and Mohammad Rizwan 0 (3) at the crease.

  • 14:36 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: PAK 46/1 After 11 Overs

    The 11th over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz yielded five runs for Pakistan national cricket team. Maaz Sadaqat began the over with a single before Shamyl Hussain added a couple of twos while trying to accelerate. Hussain also survived a scare on the final ball when Tanzid Hasan dropped a chance at long-on. After 11 overs, Pakistan moved to 46/1, with Sadaqat on 15 (23) and Hussain on 4 (5).

