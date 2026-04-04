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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

India put on a commanding display in compound archery, securing three team gold medals at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, Thailand, according to ESPN. In the women's compound team final, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag defeated Kazakhstan 150-147.

Payal Nag and Sheetak Devi. (Photo Credits: ANI)
Payal Nag and Sheetak Devi. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 4, 2026 21:23:37 IST

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WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

Teenage quadruple amputee archer Payal Nag defeated world number one Sheetal Devi and clinch gold at the World Archery Para Series. The 18-year-old rising star won 139-136 in the compound women’s final. 

India delivered a dominant performance in compound archery, winning three team gold medals at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the women’s compound team final, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag produced a strong and composed display to defeat Kazakhstan 150-147. The Indian pair maintained consistency throughout the match and handled pressure well in the closing stages to secure the gold medal.

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Overall, India’s performance in the compound category highlighted the team’s growing strength and confidence on the international stage, with multiple gold medals underlining their dominance at the event.

The men’s team matched that success, with Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami earning a convincing 153-146 victory over Chinese Taipei.

In the mixed compound event, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar combined to beat Indonesia 153-146, sealing India’s third gold medal of the day.

Bhawna and Rajshri Rathod beat Japan 6-0 in the women’s team recurve final to clinch a bronze medal.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the Indian para archery team for their outstanding performance at the World Archery Para Series, praising their determination, focus, and achievements, while giving special mention to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes.

“Huge congratulations to our incredible Para Archery team for their phenomenal performance at the World Archery Para Series, Bangkok 2026! Congratulations to all the TOPS athletes Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar, Sheetal Devi, Shyam Sunder Swami and Harvinder Singh. Kudos to the entire squad for their grit, focus, and golden spirit,” SAI posted on Instagram.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

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Tags: Archery Para SeriesArchery Para Series newsArchery Para Series resultsArchery Para Series updatesPayal Nagsheetal-devisportssports news

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WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

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WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series
WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series
WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series
WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

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