WATCH: Payal Nag Stuns World Champion Sheetal Devi as India Secure Three Team Gold Medals at World Archery Para Series

Teenage quadruple amputee archer Payal Nag defeated world number one Sheetal Devi and clinch gold at the World Archery Para Series. The 18-year-old rising star won 139-136 in the compound women’s final.

India delivered a dominant performance in compound archery, winning three team gold medals at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the women’s compound team final, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag produced a strong and composed display to defeat Kazakhstan 150-147. The Indian pair maintained consistency throughout the match and handled pressure well in the closing stages to secure the gold medal.

Overall, India’s performance in the compound category highlighted the team’s growing strength and confidence on the international stage, with multiple gold medals underlining their dominance at the event.

The men’s team matched that success, with Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami earning a convincing 153-146 victory over Chinese Taipei.

THE MOMENT 18-YO PAYAL NAG STUNNED WORLD CHAMPION SHEETAL DEVI FOR WORLD TITLE! 🏆 Odisha’s Payal Nag wins the Gold Medal at the World Archery Para Series 2026 🏅 THE GIRLS MADE WHOLE INDIA PROUD! 🇮🇳❤️pic.twitter.com/vUVBRT1KeG — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) April 4, 2026

In the mixed compound event, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar combined to beat Indonesia 153-146, sealing India’s third gold medal of the day.

Bhawna and Rajshri Rathod beat Japan 6-0 in the women’s team recurve final to clinch a bronze medal.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the Indian para archery team for their outstanding performance at the World Archery Para Series, praising their determination, focus, and achievements, while giving special mention to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes.

“Huge congratulations to our incredible Para Archery team for their phenomenal performance at the World Archery Para Series, Bangkok 2026! Congratulations to all the TOPS athletes Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar, Sheetal Devi, Shyam Sunder Swami and Harvinder Singh. Kudos to the entire squad for their grit, focus, and golden spirit,” SAI posted on Instagram.

(With Agency Inputs)

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