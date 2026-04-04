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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

Chasing a modest target of 163 runs, Sameer Rizvi made 90 runs off 51 balls to take his side past the winning line comfortably. Here we take a look at some of the interesting facts about the Delhi Capitals' batter.

Sameer Rizvi scored 90. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Sameer Rizvi scored 90. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 4, 2026 20:40:24 IST

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IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi was on song against Mumbai Indians after he continued his form in IPL 2026 and hammered 90 off 51 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Chasing 163, DC were once again in a spot of bother after being reduced to 7/2 when Sameer Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka performed the rescue act. 

While the Sri Lankan batter was out for 44 off 30, Rizvi took on the bowlers and hammered 90 off 51 during the course of the chase. This is Rizvi’s second fifty on the trot in the tournament. 

Let’s take a look at five unknown facts about the aggressive batter. 

Sameer Rizvi’s Fastest 100 in UPT20 League

Sameer Rizvi stamped authority on the bigger stage during the UPT20 league  after he smashed the fastest hundred of the 2023 edition representing Kanpur Superstars. The batter from Meerut finished with 455 runs in nine innings in the tournament, smashing the most number of sixes for his team.

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“He has been very consistent for his state and also scored runs in the UPT20 league. He notched up more than 450 runs in 9 matches including two centuries. He then followed it with good scores in SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. His hard work has finally paid off,” his coach, and his uncle, Tankeeb Akhtar had said while talking to News18 CricketNext. 

Sameer Rizvi was Bought by CSK in IPL 2024 Auction

The aggressive right-handed batter was first bought by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL Player Auction 2024 at INR 8.4 Crore. The Super Kings went berserk during the bidding, to stave off fierce challenges from Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Sameer Rizvi’s Busy Training Schedule

Sameer Rizvi was probably five or six when he started with his formal training. Coach Tankeeb explained how the youngster would continue with his hustle. 

“Sameer was five or six when he started coming to the ground. He is a very dedicated boy and has been playing for almost 14-15 years but never took a day off. He has a lot of passion for the game. He used to come to the ground early in the morning and would practice till 6:00 – 7:00 in the evening at Gandhi Bagh Cricket Academy which is located at Roorkee Road,” he said.

Sameer Rizvi’s Achievements at Domestic Level

Sameer Rizvi won a trophy as the skipper just ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He was the captain of the U23 State A Trophy championship. The UP side that was led by Rizvi defeated Uttarakhand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the finale. 

Nicknamed– The Right-handed Suresh Raina

Sameer Rizvi has put up a couple of brilliant performances for Delhi Capitals in this edition of the Indian Premier League already. The aggressive batter who has represented India U19 is also called the “right-handed Suresh Raina” for his batting style. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 DC vs MI | Sameer Rizvi’s Blistering Batting Hands Delhi Capitals Another Dominant Win vs Mumbai Indians

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IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

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IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts
IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts
IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts
IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

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