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Home > Elections > NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch

NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch

NDA and SPA are in a tough fight for Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady, and other key Puducherry seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. Multi-cornered contests and new parties like TVK could shape the next government.

With a thin majority mark of 16 seats, even minor flips in key constituencies could determine the next government. (Photo: X)
With a thin majority mark of 16 seats, even minor flips in key constituencies could determine the next government. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 4, 2026 21:12:05 IST

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NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch

The 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections, scheduled for April 9, are shaping up as a high-stakes political battle, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) locked in a cutthroat contest for control of the 30-member assembly. 

With a thin majority mark of 16 seats, even minor flips in key constituencies could determine the next government in the Union Territory.

Raj Bhavan: The Administrative and Tourism Hub in the Spotlight

Raj Bhavan, considered the crown jewel of Puducherry for its administrative importance and tourism-centric economy, is one of the most watched seats this election. 

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BJP’s Puducherry State President V.P. Ramalingam is facing stiff competition from DMK newcomer Vignesh Kannan, son of late political stalwart P. Kannan, and Congress’ R. Kumaran, as part of SPA’s internal contest. Adding further complexity, former IPS officer V.J. Chandran of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is also in the fray, promising a fresh dynamic in the race.

The constituency, encompassing the iconic White Town, Promenade Beach, and coastal village Vaithikuppam, is dealing with urban traffic congestion, aging sewage systems, and energy cost challenges. With women voters outnumbering men, the results here could set the tone for the overall Puducherry Assembly elections.

Thattanchavady: The High-Profile Power Battle

Thattanchavady is perhaps the most high-profile battleground of this election. Incumbent Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of the AINRC is being challenged by former CM and current Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam (INC). A flip here could deal a major blow to either alliance’s leadership and influence, making this seat a political lightning rod for the territory’s administration.

Mangalam, Ozhukarai, Mannadipet: The Strategic Contest Zones

Other constituencies like Mangalam, Ozhukarai, and Mannadipet are equally crucial. Mangalam and Ozhukarai could be key to TVK emerging as a “third force,” potentially becoming the kingmaker if it manages to win 2–3 strategic seats. Mannadipet, meanwhile, remains an NDA stronghold that the SPA hopes to challenge, intensifying the multi-cornered electoral contest across the Union Territory.

Embalam and Lawspet: Seats That Could Tip the Balance

In Embalam and Lawspet, candidates from AINRC, BJP, DMK, and TVK are vying for voter attention. Lawspet is witnessing a notable contest between V. Saminathan of TVK and former Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu of AINRC, underlining the increasingly fragmented opposition and the potential for upsets in urban strongholds.

Mahe & Yanam: Isolated Enclaves, Critical for SPA Footprint

The geographically isolated constituencies of Mahe and Yanam are critical for the Congress to maintain its foothold outside the Puducherry district. BJP’s A. Dineshan faces Ramesh Parambath (INC) in Mahe, while AINRC’s Malladi Krishna Rao is up against Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (INC) in Yanam. Small victories here could provide either alliance with the decisive edge in the assembly.

The Role of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK is emerging as a disruptive third force. In a major pre-election rally on April 4, Vijay criticized both major alliances, describing the NDA as “tired” and the SPA as “confused,” while pledging to pursue full statehood for Puducherry. Even winning 2-3 seats could allow TVK to play kingmaker, reshaping alliance dynamics and coalition arithmetic in the 30-member assembly.

Key Dates

Polling for all 30 seats is set for April 9, with counting scheduled on May 4. The results are expected to determine the next government in Puducherry and could influence political strategies for upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. The high voter turnout in past elections, 84.8% in 2021, shows the Union Territory’s engagement in the democratic process.

Given that there have been fierce battles in places such as Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady, Mangalam, among other important constituencies, one can safely say that the Puducherry Assembly Elections set for 2026 are bound to be an extremely tough one for all the contestants involved.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: From Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni To Perambur- Dravidian Battleground Heats Up With Intense Triangular Fights Across Key Seats

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026NDA PuducherryPuducherry Assembly Election 2026Puducherry ElectionsPuducherry Elections 2026SPA PuducherryThattanchavady

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NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch

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NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch

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NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch
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NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch
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