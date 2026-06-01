Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Nifty Reclaim 24,000 As June Trading Begins?

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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Nifty Reclaim 24,000 As June Trading Begins?

Stock Market Today, On June 1, 2026: Indian stock markets are likely to open cautiously in June as investors seek a better start after a volatile and disappointing May. The early signs are for a mildly positive start, with GIFT Nifty trading 0.05 per cent higher at 23,705 at 7.03 am. IST, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50.

Some help is on the way from global cues for market sentiment. The announcement of an expected 60-day US-Iran ceasefire has boosted hopes that a period of reduced risk will allow trade flows and shipping through the world’s key energy channel – the Strait of Hormuz – to operate more freely. Nevertheless, the investment decision is expected to be selective, with caution expected in light of conflicting global confidence levels versus domestic concern.

Dalal Street finished May on a weak note with the Sensex falling 2.8% – its worst May performance in six years – and the Nifty 50 declining 1.9%, its weakest May showing in four years. Friday’s session was a reminder of how volatile the market is. Nifty hovered around the 24,000 mark before slipping as much as 1.8% to an intraday low of 23,484.75. The Sensex has also staged a U-turn and dropped over 1,200 points from its intraday high.

Market participants will watch to see if Nifty can regain the 24,000 mark after today’s decline. Strength in IT stocks will provide the strength for a bounce back as the global mood is recovering with the continuous support of domestic institutional investors.

On the contrary, crude oil has made a comeback on the street. Brent has now returned to $93 a barrel, while WTI crude trades close to $89 a barrel after testing its six-week low. The possibility of crude oil touching a higher level is another major headwind in the inflation-sensitive sectors.

Stay tuned with us for all the stock market updates from today.