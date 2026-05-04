Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 4: Will Dalal Street Bounce Back After Last Week’s Decline? Crude, Fed, Rupee In Focus

Sensex | Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 4: Will Dalal Street Bounce Back After Last Week’s Decline? Crude, Fed, Rupee In Focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start today’s trading session in a cautious manner, following a mixed global trend as both ended last week on a down note. Fears about higher crude oil prices, a weak rupee, and a cautious investor mood pulled down the market performance throughout last week.

On resuming trading sessions today, market operators will focus on global trends, foreign institutional investment activity, crude oil prices, and other triggers as Q4 earnings are still being reported. Market volatility is expected to stay high, particularly considering how global central bank policies are affecting market sentiment, with the US Fed in particular.

India on May 4, 2026, saw a marginal dip in the rate of gold. Gold price marginally down by Rs 1.24K. Gold was trading at Rs 15,092 per gm, down Rs 1 from yesterday, while 22K gold and 18K gold were trading at Rs 13,834 and Rs 11,319 per gm, respectively. Each of these rates is down to the previous rate by 1 slightly. The demand for gold is quite stable as the price is not falling dramatically.

Gold prices have remained firm on a soft rupee and various global uncertainties, such as geopolitical concerns and uncertainty regarding interest rate movements. Safe-haven buying is still being seen in gold as the US Fed is cautious and the inflation worries are not over yet.

But the upside remains capped because persistent strength in the US dollar and firm bond yields tend to limit aggressive rallies in bullion. Analysts expect gold to range trade in the near term with a slight upward bias if global uncertainties persist.

The currency movement will continue to be the key factor for the domestic investors, with the rupee weakening further, possibly pushing up local gold prices even if the international prices remain stable.

Follow this live blog for real-time market updates, top gainers and losers, sectoral trends and expert views as Dalal Street trades through a crucial trading session.