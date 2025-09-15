Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High
Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High

🕒 Updated: September 15, 2025 09:37:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Future Indices GIFT Nifty Indicates A Positive Start, Global Market Giving Mixed Signals, All Eyes On Sensex Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Monday Trading Tip: Start Smart with the Trend

Happy Monday! The trading week kicks off on a positive note with GIFT Nifty signaling a strong start. This is a great opportunity, but remember, the first hour of the market is crucial. Let the dust settle. Don’t rush in right at the opening bell.

Tip for Today: Follow the trend, but wait for confirmation.
Watch how the market behaves in the first 15–30 minutes. If the upward trend holds with strong volumes, that’s your cue to look for buy opportunities in quality stocks.

Stick to sectors showing strength, like banking or IT,  and always set a stop loss. The market may open green, but intraday swings can surprise you.

Start the week with discipline, not emotion. A smart start often sets the tone for a winning week.

Happy trading and stay sharp! :)

Live Updates

  • 09:37 (IST) 15 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma Stocks Face Selling Pressure After Gains

    Pharma stocks came under pressure today, with the Nifty Pharma index slipping into the red after five consecutive sessions of gains. Leading the decline were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which emerged as the top losers on the Nifty index. The sector faced selling pressure as investors booked profits following the recent rally. Other major pharma names also witnessed declines, reflecting a cautious sentiment. This pullback could be a healthy correction after the strong upward movement seen in the last few days. Investors are advised to monitor the sector closely for potential buying opportunities.

  • 09:17 (IST) 15 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

    Market Opening Snapshot

    Pre-Opening:

    • Sensex: 81,925.51 ▲ +20.80 (▲0.025%)

    • Nifty: 25,118.90 ▲ +4.90 (▲0.020%)

    Flat-to-positive start seen as indices hover near record highs amid cautious global cues.

    Opening Bell:

    • Sensex: 81,976.33 ▲ +71.62 (▲0.087%)

    • Nifty: 25,118.90 ▲ +4.90 (▲0.020%)

    Markets open steady with Sensex edging higher; Nifty flat as investors await key macro triggers and global signals.

  • 09:14 (IST) 15 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals to Acquire IFC’s Stake in Subsidiary, Stock In Focus

    • Deal Value: Apollo Hospitals will acquire a 30.8% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) from IFC and IFC EAF for ₹1,254 crore.

    • Stake Post-Deal: Apollo’s holding in AHLL will rise to 99.42%, with the remaining held under the ESOP pool.

    • Deal Structure: This is an all-cash transaction, with share purchase price at ₹301.09 each.

    • Strategic Objective: The acquisition will allow Apollo to fully consolidate its diagnostics and primary healthcare business under AHLL, enhancing strategic flexibility and operational control.

  • 09:11 (IST) 15 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks In Focus

    Stocks To Watch Today

    • Adani Group
      • Adani Power
      • Signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company for 2,400 MW from a new ultra-supercritical plant in Pirpainti, Bihar.
    • Tata Group
      • Tata Technologies
      • Through its Singapore subsidiary, signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Germany-based ES-Tec Group for EUR 75 million. Completion expected by December 2026.

    Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, BPL, TATA Tech, Apollo Hospita And Many In Focus Today

  • 09:11 (IST) 15 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee Opens Steady Against Dollar

    The Indian rupee opened at 88.25 per US dollar, showing slight improvement from Friday’s closing rate of 88.28. The currency remains stable amid cautious market sentiment ahead of key economic data and global cues influencing forex movements.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High

