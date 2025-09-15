Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Future Indices GIFT Nifty Indicates A Positive Start, Global Market Giving Mixed Signals, All Eyes On Sensex Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Monday Trading Tip: Start Smart with the Trend

Happy Monday! The trading week kicks off on a positive note with GIFT Nifty signaling a strong start. This is a great opportunity, but remember, the first hour of the market is crucial. Let the dust settle. Don’t rush in right at the opening bell.

Tip for Today: Follow the trend, but wait for confirmation.

Watch how the market behaves in the first 15–30 minutes. If the upward trend holds with strong volumes, that’s your cue to look for buy opportunities in quality stocks.

Stick to sectors showing strength, like banking or IT, and always set a stop loss. The market may open green, but intraday swings can surprise you.

Start the week with discipline, not emotion. A smart start often sets the tone for a winning week.

Happy trading and stay sharp! :)