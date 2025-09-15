Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High

Pharma stocks came under pressure today, with the Nifty Pharma index slipping into the red after five consecutive sessions of gains. Leading the decline were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which emerged as the top losers on the Nifty index. The sector faced selling pressure as investors booked profits following the recent rally. Other major pharma names also witnessed declines, reflecting a cautious sentiment. This pullback could be a healthy correction after the strong upward movement seen in the last few days. Investors are advised to monitor the sector closely for potential buying opportunities.