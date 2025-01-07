Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
13-Year-Old Girl From Agra Renounces IAS Dream To Become A ‘Sadhvi’ At Maha Kumbh Mela

Rakhi had earlier, dreamed of joining the IAS, however, her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela caused her to reconsider and become a sadhvi.

13-Year-Old Girl From Agra Renounces IAS Dream To Become A ‘Sadhvi’ At Maha Kumbh Mela

A 13-year-old girl from Agra has decided to renounce her dream of becoming a IAS officer and pursue a life as a ‘sadhvi’, during her stay at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as per reports.

Earlier, Rakhi had dreamed of joining the IAS, however her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela caused her to reconsider. “Rakhi dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, but she experienced detachment from worldly life during the Maha Kumbh,” said her mother, Reema Singh, speaking to PTI.

Rakhi’s Journey to Sadhvi

The girl, Rakhi’s journey began when her family, residing in Agra, came into contact with Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj of the Juna Akhara. For the past three years, Mahant Kaushal Giri had been visiting their village to conduct Bhagwat Katha sessions, during which Rakhi, along with her family, became deeply influenced by his teachings.

It was during one of these sessions that Rakhi took her guru diksha, or initiation, marking the beginning of her spiritual journey.

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, the family had traveled to Prayagraj to serve at the camp, and it was here that Rakhi expressed her wish to become a sadhvi.

Her decision was accepted by her parents, who, guided by their faith, believed it to be God’s will. “One day, Rakhi expressed her wish to become a Sadhvi. Believing it to be God’s will, we raised no objections,” Reema shared.

Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj confirmed the family’s decision, stating that the decision to accept Rakhi into the ashram was voluntary and without any coercion.

He also announced that Rakhi would now be known as Gauri Giri. “The decision was made without any coercion. The family has been connected to us for some time, and at their request, Rakhi has been accepted into the ashram,” Mahant Giri said.

Renunciation Process

Rakhi’s renunciation is part of a centuries-old tradition that involves spiritual seekers renouncing worldly attachments to devote themselves to a life of service and devotion.

The process includes performing rituals, such as the “pind daan” ceremony, marking the formal transition to a life of renunciation. On January 19, Rakhi, now Gauri Giri, will undergo these rites, officially becoming part of the Guru’s family.

“As a mother, I will always worry about where and how she is. Relatives often question why we entrusted our daughter to the ashram. Our response is that it was God’s wish,” Reema said.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Where Devotion Meets Luxury With Rs 1 Lakh-A-Night Tents

