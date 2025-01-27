Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

On Monday, Coldplay’s co-founder and lead singer, Chris Martin, arrived at the grand Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, accompanied by Hollywood actress and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

On Monday, Coldplay’s co-founder and lead singer, Chris Martin, arrived at the grand Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, accompanied by Hollywood actress and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. Their visit to the world-renowned religious gathering drew widespread attention, especially as the couple made their way through the massive crowds dressed in saffron-colored attire.

Chris Martin’s Spiritual Visit After Coldplay’s India Tour

The couple’s visit to the Mahakumbh Mela follows Coldplay’s recent performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour.” The concert tour brought the British rock band to India, where they performed for enthusiastic audiences across the country.

Footage captured by news agency ANI shows Chris and Dakota in high spirits as they sit in a car, making their way through the crowded streets of Prayagraj, en route to the Mela. The couple, known for their high-profile careers, seemed delighted to experience one of India’s most significant spiritual events.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | American actress Dakota Johnson and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/8kttMyjrdG — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

Chris Martin’s Patriotic Tribute in Ahmedabad

Before their visit to Prayagraj, Coldplay performed a heartwarming show in Ahmedabad, where Chris Martin paid a touching tribute to India. During the concert, the singer serenaded the audience with iconic patriotic tracks such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam,’ in celebration of India’s Republic Day.

The crowd responded enthusiastically to the performance, with loud cheers and applause following the soulful renditions. Chris’s heartfelt tribute was a special moment that captivated everyone in attendance.

Chris Martin’s Playful Cricket Moment

In another memorable moment during the Ahmedabad concert, Chris Martin shared a playful moment dedicated to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Chris jokingly confessed that he did not enjoy watching Bumrah “destroy” the English batting lineup with his exceptional bowling skills.

“O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket,” Chris can be seen singing in a video shared on Disney Hotstar’s Instagram handle.

This cheeky cricket dig had the crowd in stitches, adding a personal and fun touch to the concert. The Sunday show was live-streamed on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar, allowing fans across the country to join in the celebration.

A Heartfelt Conclusion to the Concert

Chris Martin ended the concert by expressing his love and gratitude to the vibrant crowd in Ahmedabad. His warm connection with the audience and his appreciation for the people of India further highlighted Coldplay’s positive experience on their Indian tour.

The visit to the Mahakumbh Mela, along with their performances in India, marked a significant and memorable chapter in Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” with Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson immersing themselves in India’s culture, music, and spirituality.