Tuesday, December 17, 2024
‘Digital’ Mahakumbh 2025: AI Chatbot Introduced For Unique Experience And Facilities

The cutting-edge technology of AI Generative Chatbot will be used to provide valuable information for the very first time.

‘Digital’ Mahakumbh 2025: AI Chatbot Introduced For Unique Experience And Facilities

Maha Kumbh, the event, scheduled to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, will provide a digital experience to millions of devotees around the world for the first time in the history.

The cutting-edge technology of AI Generative Chatbot will be used to make the user experience even more vibrant and provide valuable information for the very first time.

’Digital MahaKumbh’

The initiative, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for a “Digital Maha Kumbh,” enables event-goers to view all event details, receive a customized digital certificate, and receive instant guidance during the events.

With a QR code scanning or by visiting https://chatbot.kumbh.up.gov.in, devotees will be able to obtain their own customized Maha Kumbh certificate with the devotee’s photograph attached.

The AI-powered chatbot would help the user in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Urdu.

This can be responded to with written or spoken queries and further provides information about event programs, food facilities, locker availability, washrooms, and changing rooms.

Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh says, “Under the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, at an exponential speed, things are happening, and hopefully it would be a good blend of spiritual fulfillment and modern technological features. Tourism authorities, organisers of the fair and police will all work together.”.

The AI chatbot is being promoted on the social media platforms of WhatsApp, X, Facebook, and Instagram, which drives high engagement among global devotees.

Officials said that the chatbot not only resolves queries but also provides a personal connect by offering real-time assistance, making it a significant technological advancement for the Maha Kumbh.

AI Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh 2025 AI chatbot

