Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bomb Threat Issued Targeting 1,000 Hindus At Prayagraj’s, Police On High Alert

The threat has alerted the police to turn on alert mode, and immediately, Prayagraj's Police Commissioner and other security agencies were informed.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bomb Threat Issued Targeting 1,000 Hindus At Prayagraj's, Police On High Alert

A bomb threat has been issued against the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The bomb threat targets 1,000 Hindus’ lives. A post on the microblogging social media platform X said, “All of you are criminals. We will bomb Mahakumbh and kill 1,000 Hindus. Allah is great.”

The threat has alerted the police to turn on alert mode, and immediately, Prayagraj’s Police Commissioner and other security agencies were informed. Intelligence teams are actively working to identify the individual behind the threatening post.

The post was shared by a user named Vipin Gaur, who tagged Dial 112 and Uttar Pradesh Police while sharing the screenshot of the threat. Authorities are currently investigating the mobile number and email ID associated with the profile. According to the officials, this is a serious security concern, and every detail is being scrutinized.

UP-112 Headquarters Operation Commander in Lucknow, Arvind Kumar Nain, also issued a formal letter in the matter.

It is not the first threat for Mahakumbh. Khalistan supporter Pannu had previously threatened to make attacks during Mahakumbh. To tackle this situation, the administration has enhanced security levels at the event venue and surroundings.

Officials have comforted the people that all actions are being carried out to establish and apprehend the culprits behind this threat. The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled between January 13th and February 26th in 2025.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025

