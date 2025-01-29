Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees to Avoid Sangam Nose Amid Stampede

A stampede-like situation occurred early Wednesday morning at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as thousands of devotees gathered to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

A stampede-like situation occurred early Wednesday morning at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as thousands of devotees gathered to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The chaos led to injuries and fatalities, prompting swift rescue operations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Yogi Adityanath Appeals for Caution

महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज आए प्रिय श्रद्धालुओं, माँ गंगा के जिस घाट के आप समीप हैं, वहीं स्नान करें, संगम नोज की ओर जाने का प्रयास न करें। Advertisement · Scroll to continue आप सभी प्रशासन के निर्देशों का अनुपालन करें, व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। संगम के सभी घाटों पर शांतिपूर्वक स्नान हो रहा है। किसी भी अफवाह… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees to avoid the Sangam Nose area and instead use other designated ghats along the Ganga for their bathing rituals. He emphasized the availability of multiple safe ghats and urged cooperation with the administration to maintain order.

In a post on X, CM Yogi requested devotees to follow administrative instructions, avoid rumors, and help maintain peace during the ongoing festivities. “People are bathing peacefully at other ghats,” he assured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted CM Yogi Adityanath twice within an hour to monitor the situation and called for urgent relief measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended the Centre’s full support for rescue and relief operations.

Rescue Operations and Casualties

Rescue operations are ongoing, with injured individuals being treated at the central hospital inside the Mela grounds. According to sources, at least 15 bodies have been brought to the hospital, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Devotees described the chaos as overwhelming. “Suddenly there was pushing from all sides, and we got trapped,” said a woman from Karnataka who had come with a group of 60 pilgrims. Many shared similar accounts of being caught in the frenzied crowd.

The tragedy underscores the urgent need for better crowd control measures and safer infrastructure to handle massive gatherings at religious events like the Maha Kumbh. Experts emphasize the importance of deploying advanced surveillance, stricter entry protocols, and designated exit routes.

As the administration continues its rescue efforts, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of devotees and preventing further incidents. Authorities are urging pilgrims to stay vigilant, cooperate with officials, and use alternative ghats for their rituals.

Read More : BJP MP Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Hours After The Stampede- Watch!