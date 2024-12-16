Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj To Treat All 22 Untapped Drains With Geotube Technology

Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will be a huge event with CM Yogi Adityanath ensuring that the grand event would be safe and hygienic. The Rs 55 crore geotube technology-based plant will treat wastewater from 22 drains, making the water pure for millions of devotees.

The world’s largest human gathering, Maha Kumbh-2025, is set to take place in Prayagraj from 13 January to 26 February. Preparations are in full swing, with efforts spearheaded by CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure the event is not only grand and spiritually elevating, but also safe and hygienic.

In line with these efforts, UP Jal Nigam (Urban), has set up a geotube technology-based treatment plant in Salori. Built at the cost of Rs 55 crore, the plant will treat wastewater from all 22 untapped drains in the city, ensuring that no untreated water flows into the Ganga, in line with the CM’s directives.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that the waters of the holy river remain clean, uninterrupted, and meet the highest standards of purity as millions of devotees are expected to gather in Prayagaraj to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati rivers.

It is worth mentioning here that in the Magh and Kumbh Melas held before 2019, devotees often had to take a bath in the contaminated water of the Sangam.

However, in line with, CM Yogi’s explicit directive to prevent the discharge of untreated wastewater from drains or sewage into holy rivers, the geotube technology based treatment plant has been established in Salori.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Engineer of Jal Nigam (Urban), stated that the plant, built at a cost of Rs 55 crore, is currently undergoing trial runs and will be fully operational from January 1, ensuring clean and pure water flows at the Sangam during the grand event.

He further explained that the geotube technology is a modern sewage water treatment method. The technology treats 40-50 per cent of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and approximately 80 per cent of the Total Suspended Solids (TSS) directly within the geo tubes. Following this, the treated water is purified using hydrogen peroxide and undergoes ozonization.

Kumar clarified that ozonation is used instead of chlorination in this plant as high concentrations of chlorine in treated water can be harmful to aquatic life. Ozonation effectively kills all types of faecal bacteria, making the water safe for release into rivers. The entire process is monitored 24/7 through OCEMS technology.

Notably, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 12, CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the treatment plant and gave instructions to ensure its smooth functioning during the Maha Kumbh.

