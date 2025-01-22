Home
Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath And Ministers Take A holy Dip

On the tenth day of Mahakumbh 2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his 54 cabinet ministers, participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath And Ministers Take A holy Dip

The holy land of Prayagraj is witnessing a historic Mahakumbh after 144 years, with an overwhelming influx of devotees. On the 10th day of this spiritual festival, over 30.47 lakh people took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam. Among them, 10 lakh were Kalpvasis, while 20.47 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Since the start of the Mahakumbh, more than 9.24 crore pilgrims have participated in the holy bath, and officials estimate that by February 26, around 45 crore devotees will have visited the event.

Preparations for Mauni Amavasya

The Mahakumbh administration is gearing up for January 29, the second Amrit Snan (Mauni Amavasya), when an estimated 8 to 10 crore devotees are expected to visit the Sangam. To manage the influx, the Yogi government has declared Prayagraj a no-vehicle zone for five days, with traffic diversions in place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ministers Take a Holy Dip At Mahakumbh Mela

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his 54 cabinet ministers, participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Prior to the bath, CM Yogi held a cabinet meeting at the Triveni Sankul in Arail. The meeting addressed several key proposals, including plans for infrastructural development in Uttar Pradesh.

After the meeting, CM Yogi and his ministers performed traditional rituals at the Sangam. In a rare and joyous moment, the ministers were seen splashing water at each other like children, celebrating the spiritual experience. Following the bath, CM Yogi fed grains to birds and fish, symbolizing harmony with nature.

The cabinet, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, enjoyed a simple meal together, seated on the ground in true humility and devotion.

Development Announcements from the Cabinet Meeting During Mahakumbh

Several significant proposals were approved during the cabinet meeting. These include:

  • Creation of two new development regions in Prayagraj-Chitrakoot and Varanasi, modeled on the State Capital Region concept.
  • Construction of two new link expressways to connect Ganga Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway, enhancing connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
  • Approval for two major bridges over the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.
  • A master plan to accelerate development from Chitrakoot to Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Prashant Kumar also took a holy dip at the VIP ghat on Wednesday. After performing rituals, he toured the fairgrounds, reviewing security arrangements to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Special Guests Grace the Mahakumbh

Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Mahakumbh with his wife, Savita Kovind, and performed rituals with spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati from Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Renowned actress Bhagyashree also attended the festival with her family. She expressed her delight at the Mahakumbh’s arrangements, saying, “My family and I are extremely happy to witness such excellent preparations. It has been an unforgettable experience.”

A Spiritual Gathering Beyond Compare

The 10th day of Mahakumbh 2025 was a blend of spirituality, celebration, and development initiatives. As pilgrims continue to arrive in record numbers, the event stands as a testament to India’s rich cultural and religious heritage. The confluence of faith, governance, and tradition has truly made this Mahakumbh a historic occasion.

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025

