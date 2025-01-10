Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: Here’s A Full List Of Artists Lined Up To Perform In Prayagraj

The whole festival will be treated to such musical talents like Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and more.

Mahakumbh 2025: Here’s A Full List Of Artists Lined Up To Perform In Prayagraj

The much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is to begin in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 16 to February 24. The Mahakumbh held every 12 years will attract more than 45 crore devotees.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in association with the Ministry of Culture, has planned an extensive musical extravaganza by legendary artists from different genres.

Here’s the Full Schedule

On the first day, 16 January, the gates are to be  open with the soulful performance of singer Shankar Mahadevan. Will he perform his iconic ‘Breathless?’

Mohit Chauhan’s voice will close the event on February 24.

The whole festival will be treated to such musical talents like Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and more.

Classical and instrumental showpieces such as Dr. L Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, alongside some of the celebrated dancers such as Shovana Narayan, will set that something special about the event.

Folk artist Malini Awasthi will even help bring the flavors of each region to this congregational spiritual all together, giving a complete and satisfying cultural time to the viewers.

CM Yogi reviews preparations in Prayagraj

Preparations in Full Swing  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed preparations in Prayagraj, visiting various akharas and interacting with sadhus. He also inspected arrangements along the Sangam ghat aboard the ‘Nishadraj’ cruise. The state government has left no stone unturned to ensure the safety, convenience, and well-being of attendees.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced 125 ambulances, out of which 15 would be advanced life support ambulances. Besides, there will be air and river ambulances stationed in case of an emergency to provide complete medical coverage.

On the security front, Inspector General of Police Tarun Gaba revealed a robust 7-layer security framework to ensure the safety of attendees. The festival will also see the deployment of AI-enabled surveillance, with 2,700 cameras monitoring the event to identify and address potential threats effectively.

 

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Artists Shaan Shankar Mahadevan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Russian Asked If Ready At Rs 6,000, YouTuber Confronts Eve Teasing With His Wife In Udaipur

Russian Asked If Ready At Rs 6,000, YouTuber Confronts Eve Teasing With His Wife In...

Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

Entertainment

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox