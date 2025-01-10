The whole festival will be treated to such musical talents like Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and more.

The much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is to begin in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 16 to February 24. The Mahakumbh held every 12 years will attract more than 45 crore devotees.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in association with the Ministry of Culture, has planned an extensive musical extravaganza by legendary artists from different genres.

Here’s the Full Schedule

On the first day, 16 January, the gates are to be open with the soulful performance of singer Shankar Mahadevan. Will he perform his iconic ‘Breathless?’

Mohit Chauhan’s voice will close the event on February 24.

The whole festival will be treated to such musical talents like Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and more.

Classical and instrumental showpieces such as Dr. L Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, alongside some of the celebrated dancers such as Shovana Narayan, will set that something special about the event.

Folk artist Malini Awasthi will even help bring the flavors of each region to this congregational spiritual all together, giving a complete and satisfying cultural time to the viewers.

CM Yogi reviews preparations in Prayagraj

Preparations in Full Swing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed preparations in Prayagraj, visiting various akharas and interacting with sadhus. He also inspected arrangements along the Sangam ghat aboard the ‘Nishadraj’ cruise. The state government has left no stone unturned to ensure the safety, convenience, and well-being of attendees.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced 125 ambulances, out of which 15 would be advanced life support ambulances. Besides, there will be air and river ambulances stationed in case of an emergency to provide complete medical coverage.

On the security front, Inspector General of Police Tarun Gaba revealed a robust 7-layer security framework to ensure the safety of attendees. The festival will also see the deployment of AI-enabled surveillance, with 2,700 cameras monitoring the event to identify and address potential threats effectively.