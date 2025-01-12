This year’s Maha Kumbh is witnessing the arrival of several renowned and distinctive sages, whose stories and practices have become a major draw for attendees.

The much-anticipated Maha Kumbh 2025 has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of devotees and saints from across the world. This year’s event, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26 and is expected to host over 450 million visitors.

At the heart of the celebration is the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, where devotees will take holy dips as part of the spiritual rituals.

The major bathing days, known as Shahi Snans, are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Spiritual Events Organized by VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a series of spiritual gatherings during the Maha Kumbh, including:

Central Guidance Board Meeting on January 24

Sadhvi Conference on January 25

Saint Conference from January 25–26

Youth Saint Conference on January 27

These events will take place at Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram in Sector 18 of the Kumbh Mela area.

Unique Sages at Maha Kumbh

This year’s Maha Kumbh is witnessing the arrival of several renowned and distinctive sages, whose stories and practices have become a major draw for attendees.

Ambassador Baba

Known for his iconic 1972 Ambassador car, Ambassador Baba has traveled from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to attend his fourth Kumbh Mela. The vintage vehicle has been his companion for over three decades, symbolizing his simple yet unique lifestyle.

Environment Baba

Mahamandaleshwar Avdhoot Baba, famously called Environment Baba, is on a mission to promote tree plantation. He explained, “Sanatan Dharma teaches that everyone should plant two trees—one for final rites and one Peepal tree for oxygen.”

Since 2010, his environmental efforts have inspired devotees worldwide, resulting in the planting of over 1 crore trees. He also highlighted his use of a special vehicle during the pandemic, which he claims helped maintain a Covid-free zone around his rituals.

Rudraksh Baba

Baba Digambar Ajay Giri, also known as Rudraksh Baba, is a saint from the Niranjani Panchayati Akhara who dons 11,000 Rudraksh beads. He explained, “Rudraksh is a part of Lord Shiva and represents divinity. According to the Shivapurana, wearing 11,000 Rudraksh is symbolic of Lord Shiva’s Rudra Avatar.”

Rabri Baba

Shri Mahant Devgiri, popularly known as Rabri Baba, has gained attention for his unique service of preparing and distributing sweet Rabri to devotees at the Sangam. Using a massive kadhai, he boils milk to create this delicacy, serving devotees from morning until late at night.

Rabri Baba clarified, “This is not a publicity stunt. It’s a divine act inspired by the blessings of Goddess Mahakali.” His service, which began in 2019, has become a beloved tradition.

Chai Wale Baba

Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, known as Chai Wale Baba, has taken a vow of silence and food abstention for over 40 years. Surviving on ten cups of tea daily, he dedicates his life to mentoring civil service aspirants, offering free coaching via WhatsApp.

One of his disciples, Rajesh Singh, shared, “I have been associated with Maharaj Ji for four to five years. He guides us selflessly whenever we need assistance.”

As saints and devotees from all walks of life gather at Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be an extraordinary confluence of spirituality, tradition, and service. The unique stories of these sages inspire millions, adding to the grandeur of this once-in-12-years event.