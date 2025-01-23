Mona Lisa Sent Back Home By Parents After Harassment At Maha Kumbh Mela

In a widely shared video, Mona Lisa is seen trying to escape a crowd of men demanding selfies, with her family stepping in to shield her.

Mona Lisa Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore whose captivating hazel eyes and striking smile made her an overnight sensation, has now been sent back home after facing harassment at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The young vendor, who rose to fame when a content creator’s video of her went viral, experienced the darker side of sudden internet attention. In a widely shared video, Mona Lisa is seen trying to escape a crowd of men demanding selfies, with her family stepping in to shield her. Distressed and overwhelmed, she was eventually forced to leave the mela for her safety and peace of mind.

Monalisa , poor Indian street vendor, went viral for her beauty She sells beads on the streets, which her mom makes. She is a school dropout. pic.twitter.com/dugY2fwSav — Priya (@priyaakulkarni2) January 23, 2025

From Admiration to Harassment

Mona Lisa’s journey to fame began innocently enough when her natural beauty caught the attention of a visitor at the grand religious gathering. The video, showing her selling rudraksha garlands, quickly spread across social media, drawing admiration from across the country.

Nomadic tribal girl Monalisa is being unnecessarily harassed by people in Kumbh Mela, this is dangerous, the government should provide security to this girl. pic.twitter.com/nEEKDpXaGv — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) January 22, 2025

However, what began as adoration soon turned into relentless intrusion. Crowds swarmed her stall, disrupting her business and turning her life upside down. Her father decided it was best for her to leave the mela, stating that the environment had become unsafe for her to continue earning a living.

मोनालिसा ने की खूबसूरती उसके लिए अब मुसीबत साबित हो रही है, क्योंकि लोगों ने मोनालिसा को इस कदर परेशान कर दिया है कि जो काम वो कर रही थी अब तक शांति से लेकिन एक वायरल वीडियो ने अब वो सुकून छीन लिया। वो लोगों से कई बार गुहार भी लगा चुकी हैं कि उन्हें उनका काम करने दिया जाए पर ये… pic.twitter.com/0eLsVE4e6P — Surabhi Tiwari Rathi🇮🇳 (@surabhi_tiwari_) January 20, 2025

Outrage on Social Media

The video of Mona Lisa being harassed sparked outrage online, with many condemning the behavior of the crowd. A social media user commented, “Fame can be dangerous. Mona Lisa’s story is a sad example of how people exploit others for a moment of attention.” Another suggested she should start charging for selfies to protect her privacy and regain control over the situation.

Mona Lisa’s Statement

In a video shared on X, Mona Lisa was saying, “I am returning to Indore for my safety and my family’s peace of mind. If possible, I will come back for the next Maha Kumbh.” Her words reflected a mix of gratitude for the support she received and disappointment over the harassment she endured.

Monalisa has now returned home to start her life afresh, leaving behind her instant internet stardom.

ALSO READ: ‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?