Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Mela In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported

The fire was reportedly caused by tents that were unauthorized and set up in the open area, as per the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Mela In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported


A massive fire broke out on January, 30 at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, causing significant damage to several tents in Sector 22 near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat. The blaze, which engulfed a number of tents in the area, was swiftly contained by the UP Fire Department, and fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fire erupted in tents erected under the jurisdiction of the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. According to Pramod Sharma, an official from the UP Fire Department, the fire was promptly doused following immediate action. “We received information about the fire in 15 tents today. We responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under control. The situation is now under control,” Sharma stated.

The fire was reportedly caused by tents that were unauthorized and set up in the open area, as per the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). While the fire caused extensive damage to the tents, there were no injuries or fatalities. Authorities have confirmed that the tents were not part of the official setup for the Mela, and investigations into the exact cause of the fire are ongoing.

The Fire Department confirmed that everything was under control, and efforts to prevent the situation from escalating were successful. “There were no casualties or burns. The fire has been extinguished, and the area has been secured,” Sharma added.

This fire-related event in the Mahakumbh Mela area in recent days is increasing. Moreover, on Wednesday, January 29, a deadly stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya claimed the lives of at least 30 people, with over 60 others injured. The stampede occurred between 1 AM and 2 AM as millions of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip at the Sangam, causing barricades to be breached and people to fall over one another. PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, with Adityanath ordering a judicial probe into the incident. The government also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the victims’ families.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh Tragedy: Mother-Daughter Duo Among 30 Dead In Prayagraj Stampede

Filed under

mahakumbh fire

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget 2025

16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget...

16 Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget Session, Including Waqf Amendment Act And Immigration Bill

16 Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget Session, Including Waqf Amendment Act And...

Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs

Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs

What Does Asteroid Bennu Samples Mean For NASA?

What Does Asteroid Bennu Samples Mean For NASA?

How Does Government Prepare Its Union Budget Every Year?

How Does Government Prepare Its Union Budget Every Year?

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox