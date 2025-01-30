Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Mela In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported

The fire was reportedly caused by tents that were unauthorized and set up in the open area, as per the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

A massive fire broke out on January, 30 at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, causing significant damage to several tents in Sector 22 near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat. The blaze, which engulfed a number of tents in the area, was swiftly contained by the UP Fire Department, and fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire erupted in tents erected under the jurisdiction of the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. According to Pramod Sharma, an official from the UP Fire Department, the fire was promptly doused following immediate action. “We received information about the fire in 15 tents today. We responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under control. The situation is now under control,” Sharma stated.

Once again fire broke out at Mahakumbh Prayagraj in sector 22. Advertisement · Scroll to continue 15 tents burned.

0 casualties 0 burns. Fire extinguished, everything is under control. But the question arises. Who is behind this? These all incidents must be investigated. Someone is playing a big role from… pic.twitter.com/RnsqwBBz9e — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) January 30, 2025

The fire was reportedly caused by tents that were unauthorized and set up in the open area, as per the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). While the fire caused extensive damage to the tents, there were no injuries or fatalities. Authorities have confirmed that the tents were not part of the official setup for the Mela, and investigations into the exact cause of the fire are ongoing.

The Fire Department confirmed that everything was under control, and efforts to prevent the situation from escalating were successful. “There were no casualties or burns. The fire has been extinguished, and the area has been secured,” Sharma added.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma says, "We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused. As per the SDM, it was an unauthorised tent… pic.twitter.com/a5cRkrCWKW — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

This fire-related event in the Mahakumbh Mela area in recent days is increasing. Moreover, on Wednesday, January 29, a deadly stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya claimed the lives of at least 30 people, with over 60 others injured. The stampede occurred between 1 AM and 2 AM as millions of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip at the Sangam, causing barricades to be breached and people to fall over one another. PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, with Adityanath ordering a judicial probe into the incident. The government also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the victims’ families.

