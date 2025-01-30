Mahakumbh Tragedy: Mother-Daughter Duo Among 30 Dead In Prayagraj Stampede

Uttar Pradesh government has pledged financial assistance for the victims' families, while a judicial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the causes behind the disaster.

A tragic incident unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, as a stampede claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left several others injured. Among the victims were a mother and her daughter from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, who were attending the religious event. Their deaths have sent shockwaves through their family and the community.

Family members of the deceased gathered at their residence in Ballia on Thursday, grieving the loss of their loved ones. Dilip Patel, a relative of the victims, spoke to reporters about the heartbreaking news he received earlier in the morning. “My elder brother, his wife, their daughter, and my mother had gone to Prayagraj. My niece and my brother’s wife died in the stampede. My brother called in the morning to inform me,” Patel said.

Cause Of The Stampede

The stampede, which occurred during the early morning hours, was caused by a sudden surge of the heavy crowd and the breaking of barricades, leading to chaos and panic. Along with the mother-daughter duo, four other individuals from the Ballia district also fell victim to the incident.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the devastating toll of the stampede, stating that 30 people had died, with 25 bodies already identified. The remaining five victims are yet to be identified. The deceased hailed from various states, including Karnataka, Assam, and Gujarat, according to the DIG. A total of 36 people were reported to be receiving treatment at a local medical college.

UP Govt Announces Financial Assistance

Uttar Pradesh government has pledged financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced a judicial inquiry into the incident. “A three-member judicial commission, led by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, will investigate the incident,” CM Yogi said. He further added that the commission would submit its report to the state government within a specified time frame.

The Chief Minister, who had been scheduled to visit Delhi for an election campaign, decided to stay in Prayagraj to oversee the situation. Addressing the media, he attributed the tragic event to the overwhelming crowd and the collapse of barricades, which led to the stampede. “The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night,” he added.

Despite dense fog enveloping the region on Thursday, the Mahakumbh gathering continued to attract a large number of devotees, who arrived in Prayagraj with unwavering faith to participate in the sacred religious event. Authorities have vowed to implement stronger safety measures to prevent further incidents as the Mahakumbh continues.

