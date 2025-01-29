Your iPhone Has Now Starlink Support- Here’s How It Will Work

Currently, Starlink’s satellite service only supports text messaging, but both SpaceX and T-Mobile have plans to extend its capabilities to include voice calls and data services in the future.

Apple has reportedly teamed up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US telecom giant T-Mobile to integrate the Starlink satellite network into iPhones.

According to a Bloomberg report, the three companies have started testing the satellite service on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 through T-Mobile’s Starlink beta programme.

T-Mobile Starlink Beta for iPhones

As part of the T-Mobile Starlink beta, some iPhone users have received a notification stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta.

You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.” The beta aims to provide satellite connectivity for iPhones, enhancing coverage in areas with limited or no cellular service.

Satellite Connectivity via Globalstar and Starlink

Apple already offers satellite connectivity through Globalstar on iPhones, enabling users to send texts and contact emergency services when outside cellular range.

For those participating in the T-Mobile Starlink beta, a new toggle has been added in iPhone’s cellular data settings, allowing users to manage satellite functionality.

When an iPhone with Starlink support is in a location without cellular coverage, it will attempt to connect to SpaceX’s satellites to access the Starlink network. Additionally, users can still reach emergency services or send messages via Globalstar through the satellite menu.

Text Messaging via Starlink and Future Plans

Currently, Starlink’s satellite service only supports text messaging, but both SpaceX and T-Mobile have plans to extend its capabilities to include voice calls and data services in the future.

While T-Mobile is initially testing Starlink connectivity on iPhones, the service has already been made available for select premium Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy S24 series. The beta programme has also been expanded to include select smartphones running Android 15.

T-Mobile has confirmed that testing is underway with “select optimised smartphones” and has assured that the service will eventually be compatible with most modern smartphones once fully launched.

How Starlink’s Satellite Network Works?

Starlink operates using a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that transmit internet data directly to users via radio signals.

Unlike traditional satellite internet, which relies on high-altitude satellites and ground infrastructure, Starlink’s system ensures better speed and lower latency by connecting users’ devices to satellites in lower orbits. This setup allows for faster, more reliable internet access, particularly in remote areas.

