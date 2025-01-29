Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Much Will Starlink Cost In India? Here’s When It Debuts As Elon Musk Agrees To Conditions To Obtain License

Industry analysts believe that Starlink and Kuiper could disrupt the Indian telecom market in the long run, particularly in rural and remote areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
How Much Will Starlink Cost In India? Here’s When It Debuts As Elon Musk Agrees To Conditions To Obtain License

starlink india


Elon Musk’s Starlink has formally accepted the key conditions set by the Indian government to obtain a license for launching satellite broadband services in the country, according to sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The company has agreed to comply with crucial security and data storage regulations, a mandatory requirement for licensing under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Starlink Agrees to Security and Data Storage Norms

One of the primary conditions Starlink has accepted is the local storage of user data within India. Additionally, the company has assured that it will provide lawful interception access to intelligence agencies when required, aligning with national security protocols.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Starlink has also requested certain relaxations on some conditions, which it aims to fulfill progressively once its application is approved. The application is currently under review by the Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies.

Despite Starlink’s compliance with the key requirements, the Indian government has maintained a strict stance, clarifying that it will not make exceptions for global players like Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is working on finalizing the spectrum allocation and pricing framework for satellite services. Officials anticipate that satellite internet services will launch by the end of 2025.

As part of regulatory changes, TRAI has proposed merging the GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite) and VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) licenses into a single authorization called “Satellite-based Telecommunication Service Authorization.”

Meanwhile, the DoT is finalizing network authorizations for satellite-based networks under the Telecom Act.

Telecom Operators Push for Auction-Based Spectrum Allocation

Leading Indian telecom providers, including Reliance Jio, have been lobbying for auction-based spectrum allocation for satellite services, arguing that satcom companies like Starlink could create unfair competition by offering broadband services in urban areas.

However, the Indian government remains firm on its decision to allocate spectrum through an administrative process, citing the technical nature of satellite services.

Starlink’s Pricing vs. Indian Telecom Plans

According to JM Financial, satellite internet services by Starlink and other satcom firms are significantly more expensive than traditional broadband services in India.

Starlink’s pricing: $10-$500 per month (₹800 – ₹41,000)

Indian broadband plans: Start from $5-$7 per month (₹400 – ₹600)

One-time Starlink hardware cost: $250-$380 (₹20,000 – ₹31,000)

Analysts at JM Financial state that satellite internet currently poses limited competition to Bharti Airtel and Jio’s home broadband business. This is because home broadband contributes only 6-10% of their EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization).

Additionally, Starlink and other satellite providers impose data caps and speed limitations, whereas Indian telecom giants offer unlimited data with higher speeds. For satellite broadband to compete in India’s price-sensitive market, pricing would need to drop significantly.

Amazon’s Kuiper Faces Delays in India

While Starlink has actively pursued licensing, Amazon’s Kuiper has been slow in its application process. The delay is primarily because Kuiper has yet to launch its satellite constellation, making it a less immediate competitor in the Indian market.

Despite this, industry analysts believe that Starlink and Kuiper could disrupt the Indian telecom market in the long run, particularly in rural and remote areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited.

With Starlink’s formal acceptance of security and data storage norms, India is moving closer to satellite-based internet services. However, pricing and regulatory challenges remain significant hurdles. The telecom industry continues to push for a fair competitive landscape, ensuring that satellite broadband services do not threaten the traditional broadband market.

As the spectrum allocation policy is finalized, all eyes are on how Starlink, Kuiper, and Indian telecom operators will shape the future of internet connectivity in India.

ALSO READ: What Led To The Maha Kumbh Stampede? Multiple Feared Dead After Lakhs Of Devotees Throng To Ghats For Amrit Snan

Filed under

Elon Musk India Starlink

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

VIRAL VIDEO: What Happened To The Pilot? F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes At Eielson Air Force Base In Alaska

VIRAL VIDEO: What Happened To The Pilot? F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes At Eielson Air Force...

India Rejects Canadian Commission’s Allegations Of Election Interference

India Rejects Canadian Commission’s Allegations Of Election Interference

Minor Girl Found at Navi Mumbai Railway Station; Probe Indicates Rape

Minor Girl Found at Navi Mumbai Railway Station; Probe Indicates Rape

‘Mutiple Ghats’: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees To Avoid Rumours After Mahakumbh Stampede

‘Mutiple Ghats’: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees To Avoid Rumours After Mahakumbh Stampede

Your iPhone Has Now Starlink Support- Here’s How It Will Work

Your iPhone Has Now Starlink Support- Here’s How It Will Work

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox