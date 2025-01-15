Who Is The Viral Hot Influencer Turned Sadhvi Spotted In Maha Kumbh? Watch

Social media platforms are buzzing with videos from Mahakumbh 2025, capturing the stories of monks and saints who left behind worldly comforts and successful careers to embrace spirituality.

Social media platforms are buzzing with videos from Mahakumbh 2025, capturing the stories of monks and saints who left behind worldly comforts and successful careers to embrace spirituality. Among these, a video of Harsha Richhariya, a self-proclaimed sadhvi, has gone viral—albeit for controversial reasons.

A 30 year old Sadhvi came to Mahakumbh 2025 😲 She is so pretty 👌 pic.twitter.com/NIkljttvL1 — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) January 13, 2025

Who Is Harsha Richhariya?

In an interview with a YouTuber during Mahakumbh 2025, Harsha Richhariya revealed that she has been living as a sadhvi for the past two years. Dressed in traditional saffron attire and seated on a chariot, she shared that she turned to spirituality seeking peace and to overcome personal resentment.

When asked about her decision to embrace the path of renunciation, the reporter commented on her appearance, asking, “You are so beautiful; haven’t you ever thought of leaving this spiritual path?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Richhariya (@richhariyakapil)

To this, Richhariya replied, “I left behind what I desired and chose this life instead.”

The video has since garnered widespread attention, with many applauding her choice of spirituality, while others have dubbed her the “most beautiful sadhvi” at Mahakumbh 2025.

The Backlash: Netizens Question Authenticity