11 Month Old And A Syrian Injured In Acid Attack In Delhi: Police

Three refugees, including a Syrian national and an 11-month-old child, were injured in an acid attack following an argument with local residents in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, police reported on Wednesday. The child, who sustained burns in the incident, was treated at Safdarjung Hospital and has since been discharged.

The attack occurred on September 30 near the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Vikaspuri. According to police, an FIR has been registered, and a local resident, identified as Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed that the police received a PCR call reporting a confrontation between the refugees and local residents. During the altercation, Kumar allegedly retrieved a can and threw a chemical substance at the refugees and on a tent where some of them were residing.

While initial examinations suggested the substance might be phenyl, the exact chemical composition is yet to be determined following a thorough investigation. Among the injured, one individual is confirmed to be a Syrian national.

On October 1, an FIR was filed under relevant sections of criminal law, and Kumar was arrested. Police also noted that refugees frequently visit the UNHCR office in Vikaspuri seeking work and shelter, which sometimes leads to tensions with local residents.

“Refugees regularly approach the UNHCR office requesting employment and housing. At times, they raise slogans, which disturbs the local community. On the day of the incident, there was a heated argument between the refugees and the security guard, which escalated into this unfortunate event,” read a statement from the police.

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to determine the full details of the incident.