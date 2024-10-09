Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

11 Month Old And A Syrian Injured In Acid Attack In Delhi: Police

Three refugees, including a Syrian national and an 11-month-old child, were injured in an acid attack following an argument with local residents in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, police reported

11 Month Old And A Syrian Injured In Acid Attack In Delhi: Police

Three refugees, including a Syrian national and an 11-month-old child, were injured in an acid attack following an argument with local residents in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, police reported on Wednesday. The child, who sustained burns in the incident, was treated at Safdarjung Hospital and has since been discharged.

The attack occurred on September 30 near the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Vikaspuri. According to police, an FIR has been registered, and a local resident, identified as Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed that the police received a PCR call reporting a confrontation between the refugees and local residents. During the altercation, Kumar allegedly retrieved a can and threw a chemical substance at the refugees and on a tent where some of them were residing.

While initial examinations suggested the substance might be phenyl, the exact chemical composition is yet to be determined following a thorough investigation. Among the injured, one individual is confirmed to be a Syrian national.

On October 1, an FIR was filed under relevant sections of criminal law, and Kumar was arrested. Police also noted that refugees frequently visit the UNHCR office in Vikaspuri seeking work and shelter, which sometimes leads to tensions with local residents.

“Refugees regularly approach the UNHCR office requesting employment and housing. At times, they raise slogans, which disturbs the local community. On the day of the incident, there was a heated argument between the refugees and the security guard, which escalated into this unfortunate event,” read a statement from the police.

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to determine the full details of the incident.

Filed under

Acid Attack In Delhi Syrian Attacked

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox