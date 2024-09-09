27 Individuals Arrested For Surat Ganesh Pandal Stone-Pelting Incident, Announces Gujarat Home Minister

In a major development related to Surat Ganesh Pandal Stone-Pelting Incident, 27 people have been arrested in connection with this incident. Announced Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Monday.

Taking to X, he said “As I promised, we have caught the stone-pelters before sunrise! 6:30 am #Surat Update Here are the details: 27 stone-pelters arrested, CCTV, video visuals, drone visuals, and other technical surveillance work is still ongoing. Strict action will be taken against all accused. Our teams have worked all night to identify the stone-pelters and bring them to justice. Jai Ganesh!!.”

He further added, that CCTV footage from the scene is being reviewed to identify and apprehend any remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot reported that a clash erupted in the Sayedpura area after stones were thrown at the Ganesh pandal. “Some children pelted stones at the Ganesh pandal, leading to a clash.

Later, the police swiftly removed the children from the area, deployed forces, and used lathi charges and tear gas where necessary. Approximately 1,000 police personnel were on duty.

Afterward, Harsh Sanghvi visited the location of the stone-pelting incident. He stated, “The investigation is underway. Police are deployed in all areas of Surat. Action will be taken against anyone who disrupts the peace in the state.”

(With Inputs From ANI)