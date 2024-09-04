AIBE XIX 2024: Registration Begins September 3; Exam Scheduled for November 24

The Bar Council of India has announced that AIBE XIX will be held on November 24, 2024, with registrations starting on September 3 and closing on October 25.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced that the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XIX) will be conducted on November 24, 2024. Aspiring candidates can register for the exam starting from September 3 through the BCI’s official website. The registration process will close on October 25, with the last date for payment of exam fees being October 28. Applicants will have until October 30 to correct any errors in their registration forms. Admit cards will be available for download on November 18.

Candidates from the General and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must achieve a minimum passing percentage of 45%, while a 40% pass mark is required for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and disabled candidates. The AIBE is a critical step for law graduates aiming to practice law in India, assessing their ability to practice the profession and their knowledge of law and ethics.