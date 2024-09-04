Wednesday, September 4, 2024

AIBE XIX 2024: Registration Begins September 3; Exam Scheduled for November 24

The Bar Council of India has announced that AIBE XIX will be held on November 24, 2024, with registrations starting on September 3 and closing on October 25.

AIBE XIX 2024: Registration Begins September 3; Exam Scheduled for November 24

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced that the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XIX) will be conducted on November 24, 2024. Aspiring candidates can register for the exam starting from September 3 through the BCI’s official website. The registration process will close on October 25, with the last date for payment of exam fees being October 28. Applicants will have until October 30 to correct any errors in their registration forms. Admit cards will be available for download on November 18.

Candidates from the General and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must achieve a minimum passing percentage of 45%, while a 40% pass mark is required for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and disabled candidates. The AIBE is a critical step for law graduates aiming to practice law in India, assessing their ability to practice the profession and their knowledge of law and ethics.

Tags:

AIBE 2024 exam date AIBE XIX registration
addBlock

Recent Post

CM Dhami Reviews Police Headquarters, Enhances Women’s Safety Measures

CM Dhami Reviews Police Headquarters, Enhances Women’s Safety Measures

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Faces Backlash Over Anti-Muslim Remarks, Criticism from Party Leaders

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Faces Backlash Over Anti-Muslim Remarks, Criticism from Party Leaders

Sydney Sweeney Excited To Jump Back Into Cassie For Euphoria 3 But Unaware Of Specifics

Sydney Sweeney Excited To Jump Back Into Cassie For Euphoria 3 But Unaware Of Specifics

2017 Grenfell Tower Fire: UK Inquiry Holds Authorities, Firms & Industry Responsible For The Tragedy

2017 Grenfell Tower Fire: UK Inquiry Holds Authorities, Firms & Industry Responsible For The Tragedy

India Is asserting Its Emerging Dominance In The Green Hydrogen Sector: Pralhad Joshi At The Curtain Raiser Of ICGH 2024

India Is asserting Its Emerging Dominance In The Green Hydrogen Sector: Pralhad Joshi At The...

Delhi Police Reveals Suspended IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar’s Disability Certificates Likely Forged

Delhi Police Reveals Suspended IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar’s Disability Certificates Likely Forged

RIL Awarded 10 GWh ACC Battery Storage Plant Under PLI Scheme

RIL Awarded 10 GWh ACC Battery Storage Plant Under PLI Scheme

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox