Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And JP Nadda Collaborate On ‘Viksit Andhra’ Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Saturday to discuss accelerating ongoing development projects and advancing Andhra Pradesh under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

On social media platform X, Nadda stated, “Met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi today. We exchanged valuable ideas on accelerating ongoing developmental projects and elevating Andhra Pradesh to new heights of progress under the NDA government’s leadership. Our discussions centered on advancing the state towards ‘Viksit Andhra,’ aligning with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.'”

Naidu was in the national capital for a two-day visit, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandrashekhar Pemmasani, and Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Naidu requested central financial support for various state projects. The Telugu Desam Party posted on X that the Chief Minister sought assistance for projects including Polavaram and funding for backward districts.

Naidu’s visit also included a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, where they discussed a broad range of topics related to the state’s and the nation’s development. Shah shared on X, “Met Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Had a detailed discussion on a wide range of subjects related to the all-round development of the state and the nation.”

Earlier, Naidu met Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu to review the state’s civil aviation infrastructure. “Had a productive meeting with Hon’ble CM of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu and officials from the Aviation Department. We reviewed the development of new airports, terminal capacity expansion, and improved air connectivity in the state,” Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X.

The Civil Aviation Minister noted his commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s growth, adding, “Special thanks to N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu for his presence at the ministry and for his valuable administrative inputs and suggestions on maximizing the potential of civil aviation for the growth of our country.”

Discussions also included the development of helicopter and seaplane services in the state, as well as the use of drones in agriculture and commerce. “The civil aviation sector plays a crucial role in the development of Andhra Pradesh, and we are committed to providing full support,” Ram Mohan Naidu said.

