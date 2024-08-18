Tripura Education Boost: New SECRT Academic Block And Teacher’s Residence Inaugurated

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new academic block of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Tuima Tuisa Teacher’s Residence in Kumaritila on Saturday. The event marked a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure in line with recent changes in state education policy.

Taking to the social media platform X, Saha said, “Along with the changes in the state education policy, the state government is placing special emphasis on developing the necessary infrastructure for its effective implementation. Tripura is taking a leading role in strengthening infrastructure at the grassroots level and upgrading resources related to research on teacher training and teaching methods. Today, I had the privilege of inaugurating the new academic block of SCERT and the adjoining Tuima Tuisa Teacher’s Residence in Kumaritila. Additionally, we also unveiled several booklets published by SCERT.”

MUST READ: West Bengal Health Department Revokes Transfer Orders For 42 Doctors Amidst Outrage

In addition to the inauguration ceremony, several booklets published by SCERT were unveiled, aimed at enhancing the resources available for research on teacher training and teaching methods. The event underscores the state’s commitment to upgrading educational resources at the grassroots level, with a particular focus on teacher development.

Prominent figures in the state’s education sector attended the ceremony, including Director of Secondary and Elementary Education N.C. Sharma, IAS officer Raval Hemandra Kumar, President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Dhananjay Gon Chowdhury, and Director of SCERT L. Darlong. Their presence highlights the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in driving educational reforms in the state.

The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to play a crucial role in the effective implementation of the state education policy, particularly in enhancing the quality of teacher training and improving teaching methods across Tripura. In his address at the event, Saha emphasized the importance of robust infrastructure in achieving the state’s educational goals and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting such initiatives. The development at SCERT is seen as a major milestone in Tripura‘s journey toward educational excellence.