Panchayat Elections: Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Leads Nomination Rally

On Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha participated in the Nomination Submission Rally for the Paschim Tripura Zila Parishad and Zila Panchayat polls in Gomati district, Tripura, amidst a large gathering of BJP supporters. Taking to his social media, CM Saha expressed his gratitude, tweeting: ‘With unwavering trust and immense blessings of the people, today I participated in the nomination submission rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party nominees for Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad in the Panchayat Polls.’

This rally marked the final day for nomination submissions for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections scheduled for August 8. Later in the day, the Tripura CM also visited Matabari to participate in a party program. He offered prayers at the Tripureswari Mandi and sought the blessings of Mother Tripurasundari. The CM said he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state from the mother.

Earlier, on July 14, Dr. Saha addressed the Extended State Executive Meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging party unity and discipline. He emphasized the need for party workers to communicate the development work undertaken by both the state and central governments. Highlighting grassroots initiatives, Dr. Saha instructed party members to connect with the public and ensure the BJP’s philosophy resonates with them.

“Highlight all the development works carried out for the welfare of the people and the country. It is crucial to bring these matters to the grassroots level,” Dr. Saha stated. He also issued a stern warning against any form of violence or unruly behavior during the election period, stressing the importance of maintaining discipline and law and order.

Prominent BJP leaders attended the meeting, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP Coordinator for the North-East Sambit Patra, Tripura MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, and Former Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, among others.

The Panchayat elections in Tripura are scheduled for August 8, with votes counted on August 12.

