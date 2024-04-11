Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Dismissed Due to 2007 Criminal Case For 'Obstruction'

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to jailed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, has been relieved of his duties. The decision, made by the Directorate of Vigilance Department, comes in light of a 2007 case against Kumar, accusing him of obstructing government work and threatening a public servant.

The vigilance department released a statement announcing Kumar’s termination as a private secretary to Arvind Kejriwal, effective immediately. The decision was reached after a thorough examination of Kumar’s legal troubles and the breach of proper appointment procedures.

Citing an FIR lodged in 2007 by Mahesh Pal, an employee at the Development Authority in Noida, the vigilance department outlined the reasons behind Kumar’s dismissal. The FIR alleged that Kumar, along with three others, obstructed Pal from performing his duties as a public servant and subjected him to abuse and threats.

Despite the pending case and the charge sheet submitted against Bibhav Kumar and another accused, Rajeev Kumar, the vigilance department noted that no background check regarding the criminal case was conducted prior to Kumar’s appointment.

“The decision to dismiss Bibhav Kumar was prompted by concerns raised by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) regarding appointments without proper verification of character and antecedents,” the vigilance department stated.

Kumar’s removal from his position as Kejriwal’s personal assistant comes shortly after the Enforcement Directorate questioned him on April 8 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. His statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED officials.

In response to the termination, AAP leader Jasmine Shah criticized the BJP, accusing them of aiming to destabilize the ruling party of Delhi. She also took a swipe at Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, suggesting a larger political motive behind the actions.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra defended Bibhav Kumar’s removal, citing three key reasons. Mishra highlighted that Kumar’s appointment was allegedly illegal, he was under investigation in corruption cases, and there were concerns about his potential interference in evidence and witnesses related to the jailed Kejriwal.

“Bibhav Kumar’s removal was a necessary step,” Mishra stated, emphasizing the need for a fair investigation free from any potential interference.

As the controversy unfolds, the political landscape in Delhi sees further tension with allegations and counter-allegations between AAP and BJP representatives. The dismissal of Kumar raises questions about due diligence in appointments and the ongoing legal battles faced by Kejriwal’s aides.