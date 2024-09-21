Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

The President has appointed Atishi as the Chief Minister of the NCT of Delhi, effective immediately upon her swearing-in

Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

The President has appointed Atishi as the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, effective immediately upon her swearing-in. This decision follows the acceptance of Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, marking the end of his tenure.

Oath Ceremony Scheduled at Raj Niwas

The official oath-taking ceremony is set to take place today, September 21, at Raj Niwas. This event will not only witness Atishi’s swearing-in but also the appointment of five new ministers who will join her in leading the capital.

Atishi’s appointment is seen as a pivotal moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the people of Delhi. As she steps into this crucial role, the political landscape of the NCT is poised for new initiatives and directions under her leadership.

More details awaited.

Also read: Tirupati Laddoo Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Creation of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’

arvind kejriwal atishi Chief Minister Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) oath ceremony president Raj Niwas

