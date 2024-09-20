Tirupati Laddoo Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Creation of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called for the establishment of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to address issues concerning temples across India. This appeal comes in the wake of ongoing controversies, particularly the “laddu” issue at the Tirupati temple, which has raised alarms about the sanctity and management of religious practices.

Concerns Over Tirupati Prasad

In a post on X, Kalyan expressed deep concern over recent findings related to the mixing of animal fats, specifically fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat, in the renowned Tirupati Balaji Prasad. He emphasized the need for accountability from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which was constituted by the previous YSR Congress government. “We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad,” he stated, highlighting the broader implications regarding temple desecration, land disputes, and other dharmic practices.

Kalyan asserted that the government is committed to taking stringent action regarding the matter, noting, “Our government is committed to taking the most stringent action possible.” He suggested that the time has come to create a national-level board dedicated to addressing temple-related issues throughout Bharat.

Also read: Tirupati Temple Laddus: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Price, Cultural Significance, and Recent Controversy

Call for National Debate

In his post, Kalyan urged for a national-level discussion involving policymakers, religious leaders, the judiciary, citizens, and media representatives. “A debate has to happen at a national level by all the policymakers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media, and all others in their respective domains,” he asserted. He emphasized the need for unity in combating the perceived desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in all its forms.

Political Reactions and Accusations

The controversy gained further traction when Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu discussing the use of animal fat in ‘Tirupati Prasadam’ instead of traditional ghee. Lokesh expressed his shock at the revelations, stating, “I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.” He criticized the YSR Congress government for failing to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy supported these claims, citing a lab report alleging that beef tallow and other animal fats were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to the temple. “The lab reports certify that beef tallow and animal fat, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee,” he stated, further asserting that this practice has offended the Hindu religion. Reddy concluded by expressing hope for justice, stating, “We hope that justice will be done and Lord Govinda will forgive us for whatever mistakes have been committed.”