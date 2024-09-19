PM Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit To Focus On Indo-Pacific Stability And Global Conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States will focus on enhancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific through new Quad initiatives, while also addressing pressing global conflicts like those in Ukraine and Gaza.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States will focus on enhancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific through new Quad initiatives, while also addressing pressing global conflicts like those in Ukraine and Gaza. The visit, which will span three days, will also see discussions on reforming global governance structures.

Quad Summit in Wilmington: A Key Focus on Indo-Pacific Stability

PM Modi’s trip will begin with his participation in the Quad Summit on September 21 in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden. Modi will engage in bilateral meetings with other Quad leaders, including Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza will feature in discussions at both the Quad Summit and Modi’s bilateral meetings.

Engaging the Indian Diaspora and Global Leaders in New York

After the Quad Summit, Modi will travel to New York to address the Indian diaspora on Long Island on September 22. His schedule will also include participation in the “Summit of the Future” at the UN General Assembly, where he will meet world leaders and CEOs of American firms involved in AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors.

At the Quad Summit, the focus will be on fostering peace, progress, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Leaders will deliberate on global health security, climate change, infrastructure, maritime security, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance. The Quad will also unveil the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, aimed at preventing, detecting, and treating cancer across the Indo-Pacific.

New Economic Framework and Bilateral Talks with Biden

During Modi’s bilateral talks with Biden, the two leaders will announce India’s inclusion in two pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). India had already joined the IPEF’s supply chains pillar and will now participate in clean economy and fair economy discussions. However, India continues to distance itself from the trade pillar of IPEF, which was introduced by the US and its Indo-Pacific allies in 2022.

As discussions on the trade pillar progress, Misri stated, “Work and discussion on the trade pillar continue at this point of time.”

Addressing the Ukraine and Gaza Crises

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are expected to be key talking points at the Quad Summit and in bilateral meetings. Modi, who has previously visited Kyiv and spoken with both US President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, continues to advocate for dialogue and peaceful resolutions. However, when pressed about any concrete proposals from India to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Misri maintained, “I can only say that talks are continuing between the leaders… we have to see how much consensus is built.”

On Gaza, India is consistent in its stance, favoring a ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to provide aid. Misri reiterated India’s call for a two-state solution, emphasizing that Israel and Palestine should live peacefully within secure and recognized borders.

Summit of the Future: India’s Vision for Global Cooperation

At the UN-hosted Summit of the Future, Modi will outline India’s vision for inclusive and sustainable global development, highlighting concerns of the Global South. Misri remarked that the summit is being held at a time when there is a “deficit of development” and that the risk of the Global South being left behind is growing.

India will use the platform to showcase its willingness to address global peace and security challenges while continuing its focus on fostering equitable development through South-South cooperation.

Conclusion: A Focus on Peace and Prosperity

PM Modi’s visit to the US is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping international collaborations on peace, security, and technological advancements. The Quad Summit, bilateral talks, and participation at the UN General Assembly signal India’s commitment to addressing both regional and global challenges while focusing on sustainable and inclusive development.

