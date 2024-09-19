Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

India Condemns US Court Summons Over Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s Lawsuit

Recently, India responded strongly on Thursday to a US court’s summons directed at top officials following a civil lawsuit filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned the summons, stating, “As we have said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. This case does not alter our views on the underlying situation.”

He further highlighted Pannun’s background, noting that the organization he represents has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 due to its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

When asked whether the Khalistan issue would be discussed during Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to the US from September 21-23, Misri replied, “We discuss all issues of mutual concern between India and America. While I can’t confirm specifics at this moment, I assure you that all relevant topics will be addressed.”

Meanwhile, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun designated a terrorist by India, claimed there was a conspiracy involving Indian officials to assassinate him, which he alleges was foiled when the hired hitmen turned out to be undercover US agents.

Brief Information On Issued Summons

Earlier, US District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a summons to several high-ranking officials, which include national security advisor Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, and R&AW agent Vikram Yadav.

Also Read: Hindu Forum Canada demands action against Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas

It also includes Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national currently in a New York jail, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire related to the alleged plot against Pannun.

As per filed lawsuit,  Vikram Yadav, acting under R&AW’s direction, recruited Gupta to hire hitmen for Pannun’s assassination, a plan allegedly approved by Doval and Goel. But, it was reportedly thwarted when the hitmen turned out to be undercover US law enforcement agents. Further, the complaint also alleges that PM Modi was aware of the plot but is not named in the lawsuit due to his immunity as a head of state.

Must Read: Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi’s Remark On Sikh Rights In India

As a result, Pannun is seeking financial compensation for assault and emotional distress, asserting that his life is at risk due to these purported assassination attempts.

However notably, his claims are controversial, as he is a designated terrorist in India, due to his association with activities promoting Khalistani separatism. The lawsuit also references previous incidents, including the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani leader, in Canada.

