Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi’s Remark On Sikh Rights In India

Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements during an event in Washington DC have triggered a fresh wave of controversy. Speaking to an audience, Gandhi highlighted ongoing issues in India regarding religious freedom and the rights of individuals to practice their faith.

Gandhi asserted, “The struggle in India is whether a Sikh will be permitted to wear a turban and kada, or to visit a gurdwara.”

These comments have been met with a response from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, co-founder of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Pannun praised Gandhi’s remarks as “bold and pioneering,” suggesting that they lend validation to SFJ’s global Khalistan Referendum campaign.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India’ is not only bold and pioneering but also aligns with the historical experiences of Sikhs under various Indian regimes since 1947. This supports SFJ’s call for a Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Khalistan as a Sikh homeland,” Pannun stated, according to the Times of India.

During the event, Gandhi criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for allegedly deeming certain religions, languages, and communities as inferior. He emphasized that the core issue in India transcends politics and centers on the fundamental right of individuals to freely practice their religion.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi directly engaged with a Sikh attendee, asking, “What is your name, brother with the turban?” He further elaborated, “The fight is about whether a Sikh can wear his turban or kada in India, or visit a gurdwara. This is not just a concern for one individual but for all religions.”

He continued, “I see here people from Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. These are not just names; they represent your history, language, tradition, and identity.”

Gandhi is currently on a four-day tour of the United States, which began in Dallas and continued with his arrival in Washington DC on Monday.

